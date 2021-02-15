AC Odyssey A Matter Of Faith: Learn How To Complete A Matter Of Faith DLC Quest

AC Odyssey is probably the best instalment to the Assassins Creed Franchise. Players have been entranced with the excellent and verifiable precise antiquated Greece that has been made for AC Odyssey. Players invest a great deal of energy in this game as the campaign itself is more than 50 hours and in the event that the player is focusing on 100% finish, at that point they will wind up going through over 100 hours in the game as there is such a huge amount of activities to do in AC Odyssey.

Apart from this the game also has a DLC that players can try out. Lost Tales of Greece is the AC Odyssey DLC that is available for free for the players to download and play. Many players have been curious about the AC Odyssey A Matter of Faith Quest in this DLC.

AC Odyssey A Matter of Faith Quest

A Matter of Faith is one of the many quests that players will come across during the Lost Tales of Greece series. This quest has the players jumping through many hurdles and going the distance in order to complete it. Check out how to complete A Matter of Faith quest below:

One of the boys of the village, Myrtos has fallen sick and the players need to find a herb that can help to create medicine for the sick boy. During the exploration for this ingredient, the player will uncover a secret related to the Priestesses of this village.

First, the players need to players need to get information about the priestesses. They can do that by talking to one of the villagers.

Then the player will have to go and talk to priestess Hexione. Hexione can be found in one of the caves close to Forest of Soron, near the border of Elis, in Arcadia.

Now the players can pick the flower they are looking for at the end of this cave, although there is a scary bear protecting this flower so the players should be on guard.

The best-suited way for killing this bear without taking any damage is by using the ranged weapons against it.

After acquiring the flower, the players need to talk to the Priestess Hexione.

Then the player needs to go back the give the flower to help create the antidote and help Myrtos back to a healthy life.

The reward for completing AC Odyssey A Matter of Faith Quest is XP, Drachmae, and Bronze Chest Plate which is an Epic Torso.

