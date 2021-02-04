AC Odyssey Orichalum Guide: Learn More About The Orichalum Ore Here

In AC Odyssey, players get to take in the breath-taking ancient Greece. They play as a mighty Spartan called Alexios or Kassandra, depending on the gender the player chooses to play the game with. The protagonist is separated from his family due to some unfortunate events in his childhood. When the character is older and stronger, they embark on a journey to find their long-lost mother and sister. During this journey, players will overcome various situations that will test the player’s mettle. Players have asked for the AC Odyssey Orichalum Guide.

Also read: AC Odyssey Thera: Check Out The AC Odyssey Thera Location And More

Also read: AC Odyssey Petrified Temple: Learn How To Enter The Petrified Temple

AC Odyssey Orichalum Guide

Orichalum is one of the special currencies in AC Odyssey. Along with the money and gold that players collect, they can also collect another extremely valuable resource called Orichalum Ore. The value of the Orichalum Ore stands only for one Merchant that is located at the docks of Pilgrim's Landing in Phokis.

This Merchant is a special trader, every time the players comes to him, he has a new rare, epic, and legendary armor and weapons for the players to purchase. The only catch is that this Merchant only accepts Orichalum Ore as currency, which is a rare resource. This makes many players look for the AC Odyssey Orichalum Location.

AC Odyssey Orichalum Location

Orichalum Ore is an extremely rare resource and it can be very difficult for the player to locate this ore. One of the easy ways to earn Orichalum Ore is by going to the message board and completing Daily and Weekly Contracts. Daily Contracts will net the players 10 Orichalum Ore and Weekly Contracts will net them 40 Orichalum Ore. Another way of finding the resource is by exploring the map, there are many Orichalum Ore Deposits spread across the map, but they will take up a lot of time for the players to find.

AC Odyssey Goat’s Gruff

Goat’s Gruff is an Ainigmata Ostraka that can be found in Camp Dekelia. Ainigmata Ostraka’s are riddle tablets that can be found in certain regions among other loot like chests, etc. Players need to collect all this loot to 100% complete that specific location. Goat’s Gruff is located in a complicated place at Camp Dekelia therefore people find it particularly difficult to locate this tablet. Here is the location of Goat’s Gruff in Camp Dekelia and the solution for the riddle:

Location:

Goat’s Gruff can be found near a stone-made structure on the map. This structure will have pillars and the Ainigmata Ostraka can be found lying on the floor near one of the pillars.

Riddle Clue

Take the road going northeast toward Marathon Beach. Look for a small path lined with mysterious stone figures. Some say they were once goats turned into stone! The one with blood on its face is where you can find me.

Solution:

The solution to this riddle is that the player needs to climb one of the goat statutes with blood on the face of the structure. These statutes are located in Cave of Pan, towards the south of Marathon Beach. The reward for solving this riddle is boosted damage from heavy weapons.

Also read: AC Odyssey Age Is Just A Number: Finish These Two Objectives To Complete The Quest

Also read: AC Odyssey Isle Of Salamis: Find Out War Eagle Riddle Solution Here