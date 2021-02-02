AC Odyssey Petrified Temple: Learn How To Enter The Petrified Temple

In AC Odyssey and all the other Assassins Creed games, RPG elements have become extremely prevalent. Players will find themselves spending half of their time running around the map of AC Odyssey looking for miscellaneous items. These items may include, loot, treasures, weapons, ammo, riddles, collectibles, etc. It is advisable for the players to collect all the items if they intend on perfect completion of the game. Players have been wondering how to enter the Petrified Temple in AC Odyssey.

Also read: AC Odyssey Age Is Just A Number: Finish These Two Objectives To Complete The Quest

Also read: AC Odyssey Isle Of Salamis: Find Out War Eagle Riddle Solution Here

How to enter the Petrified Temple in AC Odyssey?

The AC Odyssey Petrified Temple is located towards the Northeast side of Lesbos. On the path to this temple, the players will see a lot of statues of frightened people, and anyone that has even the slightest idea of Greek Mythology knows where these statues are coming from.

The AC Odyssey Petrified Temple requires a key to be unlocked. To enter the temple players will have to head to the Hunted Forest of Artemis on the nearby island of Chios to retrieve a relic from a cave at the Huntress Village. Here they will face off with one of the mightiest villains, Medusa.

AC Odyssey Goat’s Gruff

Goat’s Gruff is an Ainigmata Ostraka that can be found in Camp Dekelia. Ainigmata Ostraka’s are riddle tablets that can be found in certain regions among other loot like chests, etc. Players need to collect all this loot to 100% complete that specific location. Goat’s Gruff is located in a complicated place at Camp Dekelia therefore people find it particularly difficult to locate this tablet. Here is the location of Goat’s Gruff in Camp Dekelia and the solution for the riddle:

Location

Goat’s Gruff can be found near a stone made structure on the map. This structure will have pillars and the Ainigmata Ostraka can be found lying on the floor near one of the pillars.

Riddle

Clue: Take the road going northeast toward Marathon Beach. Look for a small path lined with mysterious stone figures. Some say they were once goats turned into stone! The one with blood on its face is where you can find me.

Solution:

The solution to this riddle is that the player needs to climb one of the goat statutes with blood on the face of the structure. These statutes are located in Cave of Pan, towards the south of Marathon Beach. The reward for solving this riddle is boosted damage from heavy weapons.

Also read: AC Odyssey Artaxerxes Quest: Follow This Guide To Successfully Complete Quest

Also read: AC Odyssey Tides Of War: Check Out The Locations For The Codebooks Here