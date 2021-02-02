AC Odyssey Thera: Check Out The AC Odyssey Thera Location And More

AC Odyssey is one of the top games from the Assassins Creed Franchise. Players will play as an antagonized Spartan, who is attempting to discover their mom and rejoin their family. The player experiences an incredible excursion through Ancient Greece loaded up with obstacles and hindrances the player needs to experience. AC Odyssey has a huge map with an assortment of areas to investigate. Numerous players are curious about AC Odyssey Thera.

AC Odyssey Thera

Thera, additionally called Caldera of Fate, or contemporarily Santorini, is a Greek volcanic island in the southern Aegean Sea. Along with Anaphi and Nisyros, Thera framed the Greek district called the Volcanic Islands.

Many players have asked about AC Odyssey Thera Location. AC Odyssey Thera Location can be found in the Southern Aegean Sea. Players can also find the islands of Anaphi and Nisyros close by. Thera is an important location in AC Odyssey and is the home for many quests that players can attempt to complete.

AC Odyssey Obsidian Islands

AC Odyssey Obsidian islands is one of the many locations the players will explore throughout the game. In this area the players will find a person called Roxana. She needs help to train for the Battle of the Hundred hands. The players will have to complete a series of tasks to complete this quest. Here are all the tasks the players need to complete.

Sparring with Roxana

Archery training

Foot Race

Call to Arms

The Great Contender

AC Odyssey Charged Melee Attacks

The combat structure in Assassins Creed games has been completely redesigned. The players have a wide range of weapons to choose from and the type of attacks they can inflict from those weapons. Players have been finding tasks in the game where they need to kill enemies with charged melee attacks and there has been some confusion as to how to perform these charged melee attacks. Here’s how to perform AC Odyssey Charged Melee Attacks:

First, the players need to go to their skill tree and purchase a skill for skill points called Charged Heavy Attack, this will give the players the ability to perform charged melee attacks.

Now the player, depending on their consoles, have to hold R2 or RT to charge their attack until they see a red flash from their weapon, and then release it to unleash the charged melee attack. This attack can be performed by any type of weapon.

