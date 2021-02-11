AC Odyssey Hound Docked: Learn More About The Hound Docked Ainigmata Ostraka Here

Quick links:
AC Odyssey is rich with quests that will involve the players mentally and physically. The game is massive and some of the side quests can be repetitive, but some of the main quests can really shine. On the side, players also have many side activities they can take part in, so many mysteries they can unlock and a plethora of treasures they can loot across the map. Players want to learn more about AC Odyssey Hound Docked.
Ainigmata Ostraka’s are riddles that can be collected in the game, they are hidden in certain regions and they look like tablets. Players need to find these tablets and solve the riddle written on them. Solving the riddle helps the player avail certain bonuses. Hound Docked is an Ainigmata Ostraka that is found in the Occupied Forest of Tripodiskos. Check out the Hound Docked Location below:
Ainigmata Ostraka’s are puzzles that need to be solved to gain a special bonus reward in the game. Here is how to solve AC Valhalla Hound Docked:
When all ships look the same, it's hard to remember where you docked. Go to the shores in the Occupied Forest of Tripodiskos and look for a moored ship guarded by a dog. Find me where X marks the spot.
