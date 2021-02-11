AC Odyssey Hound Docked: Learn More About The Hound Docked Ainigmata Ostraka Here

AC Odyssey is rich with quests that will involve the players mentally and physically. The game is massive and some of the side quests can be repetitive, but some of the main quests can really shine. On the side, players also have many side activities they can take part in, so many mysteries they can unlock and a plethora of treasures they can loot across the map. Players want to learn more about AC Odyssey Hound Docked.

AC Odyssey Hound Docked

Ainigmata Ostraka’s are riddles that can be collected in the game, they are hidden in certain regions and they look like tablets. Players need to find these tablets and solve the riddle written on them. Solving the riddle helps the player avail certain bonuses. Hound Docked is an Ainigmata Ostraka that is found in the Occupied Forest of Tripodiskos. Check out the Hound Docked Location below:

The players need to head towards the Occupied Forest of Tripodiskos on the island of Megaris.

Then the players need to head towards the west and find the Farm of Tripodiskos

This settlement will be guarded so the players will have to take out the assailants.

After taking out the guards, the players can find the Hound Docked Ainigamata Ostraka on the roof.

Ainigmata Ostraka’s are puzzles that need to be solved to gain a special bonus reward in the game. Here is how to solve AC Valhalla Hound Docked:

Riddle Clue:

When all ships look the same, it's hard to remember where you docked. Go to the shores in the Occupied Forest of Tripodiskos and look for a moored ship guarded by a dog. Find me where X marks the spot.

Riddle Solution:

The solution to this riddle is a lot easier than the other Ainigmata Ostraka’s as the location for it is where the players found the puzzle itself. From the roof, the players will be able to see 4 Spartan Ships on a beach towards the west. Out of these 4 boats, one of them will have a dog strolling on the deck, the players need to climb on this boat. Once they are on the boat, they need to look for the Dog’s bed and it will have 2 bones marking an X. Players need to interact with this bed to solve the riddle. The reward they will receive for solving the Hound Docked Ainigmata Ostraka is boosted Crit Chance with Full Health.

