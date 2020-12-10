AC Odyssey Heart Of Stone Quest: Learn More About This Quest In This AC Odyssey Guide

In AC Odyssey players get to take in the breath-taking ancient Greece. They as a mighty Spartan called Alexios or Kassandra, depending on the gender the player chooses to play the game with. The protagonist is separated from his family due to some unfortunate events in his childhood. When the character is older and stronger, they embark on a journey to find their long-lost mother and sister. During this journey, players will overcome various situations that will test the player’s mettle. AC Odyssey Heart of Stone is being talked about a lot recently.

AC Odyssey Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone is one of the many quests players will come across in AC Odyssey. In this particular quest, the player is faced with a situation wherein they have to help a love-struck girl get married into a family. This family is the most influential family of Keos. The players will help the girl with the aid of a witch. Here’s how to complete the Heart of Stone Quest in AC Odyssey:

To help the girl the players will be asked by the witch to gather certain ingredients. These ingredients will help the witch form a love potion that will help the girl get married.

The first item on the list is Wild Mushrooms and they can be found in the Customs Warehouse towards the southern side of the island

The next thing on the list is a fine wine, this can be located in Pirate bay, which is towards the western side of the island.

After collecting the ingredients for the love potion, players will have to give them to the witch

After giving all the ingredients players will have to wait until nightfall and then visit Aeitos, the groom’s house to see the events unfold.

Once they reach the house they will realize that it was all a clever ruse played by the witch to snatch the groom for herself and she plays a dirty trick on the naïve woman.

Now the players will come across a choice. They can either stand by the witch and support her marriage or call her out and get her arrested. This choice will not affect the main story in any way.

For completing the AC Odyssey Heart of Stone Quest, players will receive, some XP, A large amount of Drachmae, and the Witch’s Staff, which is a rare weapon.

