AC Odyssey Phoibe: Learn More About This AC Odyssey Character Here

AC Odyssey has numerous notable characters in the game. A portion of these characters players should discover, some of them will encounter the player through their excursion, and a portion of these characters will help the player from the very beginning. These characters have been made for the players to frame an enthusiastic association with them. Some of them have been made to induce sensations of outrage and fierceness. A considerable lot of them have been made for the sole reason for giving missions to the players. Players have asked about AC Odyssey Phoibe.

AC Odyssey Phoibe

Phoibe is one of the characters that players will come across during the start of the game. Phoibe is the first character players will come across in the game. She is a small girl, who is not scared of facing danger. She wants to follow the protagonist in their journey and help them out. Her main goal just like the player is to get out of Kephalonia and make something of herself.

Players will split from Phoibe when the sail out of Kephalonia, but will always remember her. During their journey, they come across Phoibe again in Athens. She will help the players meet Aspasia and help the players to get more information about their Mother.

During this quest, there will come a situation where Phoibe will face off with the cultists. The players will rush to save Phoibe, but by the time they reach it will be too late and Phoibe will die from the wounds inflicted by the Cultists. Players have asked a lot about a way to Save Phoibe or Can they save Phoibe in AC Odyssey.

The answer is no, no choice or action in the game can impact this situation. The death of Phoibe was already set in the game and she cannot be saved. This situation has been made to invoke rage and motivation towards the cultists and towards the goal of AC Odyssey. This is one of the situations that has been created to emotionally attach the players to the game

AC Odyssey Swordfish Location

AC Odyssey has a quest called Blood in the Water. In this quest, players will be asked to find out the location of a man named Swordfish. Swordfish has terrorized the entire coast of Messara and the fishermen living there. Swordfish is also one of the members of the Cult of Kosmos so he is already on the player’s hit list. When the players start an investigation the Swordfish Location, they are met by a thug who tries to obstruct their investigation.

Players will have to go to Octopus Bay and swim or take a boat to the nearby island. Here the Swordfish has an underwater lair and players can use the help of Ikaros to scan for this location. Once they are in, they need to fight this angered Mercenary and defeat him to finish the quest.

