AC Odyssey Theseus Armor: Learn Where To Find The Armor Needed To Beat The Minotaur

AC Odyssey is a full-blown action-RPG. Ubisoft chose the RPG format for its Assassins Creed Franchise since the release of AC Origins and has stuck by it. Players in AC Odyssey need to find and unlock new gear and armor. They can also explore and complete certain tasks to unlock legendary gear in the game. One of the Legendary Gear people have been asking about is the AC Odyssey Theseus Armor.

Also read: AC Odyssey Phoibe: Learn More About This AC Odyssey Character Here

Also read: AC Odyssey Hades: Learn About Role Of Hades In AC Odyssey Fate Of Atlantis DLC Part 2

AC Odyssey Theseus Armor

Players will need the Theseus Armor to defeat Minotaur in AC Odyssey. They will come across a kid called Ardos, he is looking for his father who went inside the Labyrinth of Lost souls to fight the Minotaur and never returned. Players will have to defeat Minotaur a side boss that has to be defeated to complete the quest provided by Pythagoras. Obtaining the Theseus armor will help the players in their battle against Minotaur. Here’s how to obtain AC Odyssey Theseus Armor:

The Collector

The first person that knows the location of the Theseus armor is the Collector. He can be found in Gortyn. After confronting the collector, players will get to know that he has sold the armor to the Captain of Fort Daidalos. Players need to infiltrate the Fort and kill the captain to obtain the first part of the Theseus Armor.

The Swordfish

The second half of the Theseus Armor lies with Swordfish the Mercenary. . Swordfish has terrorized the entire coast of Messara and the fishermen living there. Swordfish is also one of the members of the Cult of Kosmos so he is already on the player’s hit list. When the players start an investigation for the Swordfish Location, they are met by a thug who tries to obstruct their investigation. Players will have to go to Octopus Bay and swim or take a boat to the nearby island. Here the Swordfish has an underwater lair and players can use the help of Ikaros to scan for this location. Once they are in, they need to fight this angered Mercenary and defeat him to finish the second part of the AC Odyssey Theseus Armor.

Now that the Theseus Armor has been collected, Players can go and take on the Legendary Beast Minotaur. The Theseus Armor will provide added protection from the attacks by the Minotaur and make the taxing battle against this beast a little easier.

Also read: AC Odyssey Throw The Dice Quest: Learn How To Complete This AC Odyssey Quest Here

Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Learn How To Kill Legendary Boar In AC Odyssey Here