AC Odyssey Dead Heroes Haven: Check Out The Dead Heroes Haven Location Here

AC Odyssey is an action-RPG game and has one of the highest numbers of characters in the game. Every character plays a specific role and provides certain quests to the players in the game. These quests can be in the form of main quests and side quests. Main quests sometimes can also provide the player with a decision and according to the choice the player makes, the game unfolds in that way. Players have asked about AC Odyssey Dead Heroes Haven.

AC Odyssey Dead Heroes Haven

Dead Heroes Haven is a cave system in AC Odyssey, that contains the Keeper’s Insight, Players will have to reach this location in order to complete the Fate of Atlantis DLC. The Dead Heroes Haven Location can be accessed through Gaia’s Underpass which is located in Pheraia’s Retreat near Hekate’s Base. They will have to find their way through a cave until they reach the Dead Heroes Haven. Once they reach they will receive the Kronos Time Warp upgrade for their time-slowing ability.

AC Odyssey Hades

Assassins Creed Odyssey update, The Fate of Atlantis is a three-part series. The second part of this series has been titled The Torment of Hades. In this DLC players will have to face off against the God of the Underworld and also another iconic character, Cerberus.

At the start of The Torment of Hades chapter, players will be directly thrown into a boss fight against Cerberus. Cerberus is a triple-headed, gigantic, evil hound dog. Defeating this boss will turn out to be a difficult task for certain players.

The second boss of the game is AC Odyssey Hades. He will be one of the toughest foes players have faced in the game. Their battle is against the God of the Underworld and it's one of those battles that will have the players on the edge of their seats.

It is advisable for the players to put on their best armor and get out their strongest weapons for these battles. Players will have to have a max health and warrior damage loadout. They should wait and observe the moves of both the characters first and then devise a strategy to counter those moves and defeat the enemies. They will also need the help of their special abilities and will have to keep a check on their adrenaline bar.

For completing these two bosses’ players will be rewarded with Hades’ Axe and Helmet.

