AC Odyssey The Monger Decision: Kill In The Cave Or Theatre? Know The Right Choice Here

Assassin's Creed Odyssey comes under the video game genre of an action role-playing game. It is developed by Ubisoft Quebec and published by Ubisoft. AC Odyssey is the sequel to the Assassin's Creed Origins which came out in 2017. It is the eleventh major instalment, and overall it is the 21st instalment in the entire Assassin's Creed series.

While the game has attracted a huge gaming community, it has been growing its base even more. However, many players are wondering about AC Odyssey The Monger decision and what is the right path to take. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

AC Odyssey The Monger decision

Killing the Monger in Assassin's Creed Odyssey is one of the major decisions that players will have to take by the end of the game. The choice is between killing the Monger in Theatre or the Cave. This is one of the biggest decisions of the game as it also hampers the ending as per the choice, taken, so here have a look at each decision. However, going ahead, reading further may spoil the further storyline as it consists of in-game spoilers.

Which is the right choice between Killing Monger in the Cave or Theatre?

Once you defeat Monger to his knees, Anthousa will come into the cave and ask you to kill him publicly inside the theatre. If you choose to take him out publicly and then kill him, it will steal the resolve of some of the cult members. As a result, the player who went with "killing Monger in theatre" choice will not be able to convince a certain character to leave, which has even more important consequences later on.

This makes "Killing the Monger in Cave" the best option which not only helps you from losing a member but it also saves you from taking hard and avoidable decisions. However, without spoiling the game's story for you to a great degree, it is advisable to kill the Monger in the Cave and not in the theatre.

