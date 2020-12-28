AC Odyssey Athenian Marksman Location: Here's A Complete Guide To Complete This Challlenge

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Odyssey Athenian marksman locations and are trying to know how to kill them. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know Athenian marksman location.

Also Read | AC Odyssey's A Fresh Start Quest Guide: Learn More About This Quest In The Game

Also Read | AC Odyssey The Wild Hunt: Follow This Guide To Know All About This Quest

AC Odyssey Athenian Marksman Location

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenged given in the game. They want to know answers to questions like how to find AC Odyssey Athenian marksman locations and how to kill AC Odyssey Athenian marksman locations. Well, this is because of the AC Odyssey makers introduced these enemies to their game to give out certain rewards and powers if the player is able to beat them. But if you still have not figured out, how to find AC Odyssey Athenian marksman locations and how to kill AC Odyssey Athenian marksman locations, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete AC Odyssey Guide for some of its missions. Read more to know about AC Odyssey Athenian marksman locations.

Athenian marksman is a type of enemy that can be found in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. A number of quests have been added to the game related to Athenian marksman and thus the people have been asking about AC Odyssey Athenian marksman location. The players can find AC Odyssey Athenian marksman location can be shortlisted by finding places with Athenian soldiers – warships, forts, camps and other items. The players can even try and raid Athenian forts. These AC Odyssey Athenian marksmen are captains thus the players can use Ikaros to pinpoint the captain and find them in the upper right corner of the screen If these are not the correct type of enemies you are looking for, then reload the game or go to a different camp.

More about Assassin's Creed

Apart from this, the new Assassins Creed Valhalla has been released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

Also Read | AC Odyssey Alkibiades: Learn More About This AC Odyssey Character

Also Read | AC Odyssey Writings On The Wall: Here Is A Guide To This Side Quest