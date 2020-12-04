AC Odyssey Bad Quest: How To Help Farmer Menalkas? Know Details

Assassin's Creed Odyssey which is an action role-playing game is developed by Ubisoft and published by Ubisoft. AC Odyssey is the sequel to the Assassin's Creed Origins which came out in 2017. It is the eleventh major instalment, and overall it is the 21st instalment in the entire Assassin's Creed series. While the game has attracted a huge gaming community, it has been growing its base even more. However, many players are wondering about AC Odyssey Bad Weed and Farmer Menalkas. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | AC Valhalla Medeuuage Megaliths Standing Stones: Where to find it? How to solve?

AC Odyssey Bad Weed Quest

Many players have reached to the Assassin's Creed Odyssey's important quest such as Bad Weed in which the farmer is afraid that they been cursed by the Gods. However, this is what you need to investigate, but before you begin, you will have to complete The Measure of a Man quest first. Once you have completed that, follow the instructions given below to complete the AC Odyssey Bad Weed quest.

Also Read | AC Odyssey The Monger decision: Kill in the Cave or Theatre? Know the right choice here

How to complete AC Odyssey Bad Weed quest?

At first, you will have to interact with the Farmer Menalkas, he will speak to you about the issues that he has been facing. According to him, the farm is cursed by the Gods and he is able to hear them every day.

Once you have interacted with the Farmer Menalkas, you will now have to inspect his farmstead and investigate the matter. Go on and investigate a pot on the cart, the crops, the broken vases and a little figure and the speak to another farmer.

Now, come back and speak to the Farmer Menalkas. He will ask for you as he understands that there is a solution.

Then, to solve the problem at hand, go to the farmstead. Take a torch and hit the silo. This will burn it down and help the Farmer Menalkas. Talk to him and you are done.

Also Read | AC Odyssey: How to defeat the Nemean Lion in 'Daughters of Artemis quest'?

This is how you can complete the AC Odyssey Bad Weed quest. After the completion, you will receive rewards such as Rare XP and Epic Drachmae.

Also Read | AC Valhalla Ove The Scarred Flyting Answers; Know What To Say Here