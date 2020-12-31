AC Valhalla Canterbury Cathedral Gear Chest Walkthrough: Know Details

The 12th major instalment and the 22nd release in the Assassin's Creed series, AC Valhalla is an action RPG developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Players are enjoying this game on various platforms such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows. However, currently, many players are wondering about AC Valhalla Canterbury Cathedral. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Canterbury Cathedral details

AC Valhalla Canterbury Cathedral is a Gear Chest which allows a player to unlock the popular Brigandine Armor. However, for this, a player needs to explore the Cent territory. The Canterbury Cathedral Gear Wealth offers a chance to get collectables 100% in Cent, so here is all about the gear’s location.

AC Valhalla Canterbury Cathedral Gear Location

Players are in search of the gear inside Canterbury Cathedral, but it’s neither underground nor underwater which is supposed to be a good thing. Also, accessing Canterbury Cathedral is easier than most places because there are multiple routes inside. However, the major problem here is that the chest is hidden inside a barred door which is undoubtedly quite hard to unlock.

How to get the Cent Cathedral Gear in AC Valhalla

When you get inside the Cathedral, you will find yourself in a large room or the main room. Once there, you will have to be very observant as you have to observe several points of interest.

While observing the main room, you will be able to understand that there is a barred door in the balcony on the right side of the room. You have to unlock the barred room.

From there, you need to head inside and cross the halfway. On the left side, you will see another barred door.

Now, go towards the small throne which sits in a smaller chamber

Then, turn right, and you will find a library. So, climb on it, and shoot an arrow through the grates. Aim at the red locker on the door and shoot.

You need to go back to the main room and climb the balcony and go through the barred door you just unlocked.

On the other side of the next corridor, you will be able to find the room with the gear under your feet.

It features a wooden chandelier which also consists of a lock. All you have to do is shoot this one too. That will help you to get the buried gear chest and an Opal next to it.

