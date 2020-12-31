AC Valhalla Canterbury Cathedral Gear Chest Walkthrough: Know Details

Quick links:
The 12th major instalment and the 22nd release in the Assassin's Creed series, AC Valhalla is an action RPG developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Players are enjoying this game on various platforms such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows. However, currently, many players are wondering about AC Valhalla Canterbury Cathedral. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
AC Valhalla Canterbury Cathedral is a Gear Chest which allows a player to unlock the popular Brigandine Armor. However, for this, a player needs to explore the Cent territory. The Canterbury Cathedral Gear Wealth offers a chance to get collectables 100% in Cent, so here is all about the gear’s location.
Players are in search of the gear inside Canterbury Cathedral, but it’s neither underground nor underwater which is supposed to be a good thing. Also, accessing Canterbury Cathedral is easier than most places because there are multiple routes inside. However, the major problem here is that the chest is hidden inside a barred door which is undoubtedly quite hard to unlock.
