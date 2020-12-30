AC Valhalla: Where To Find Tungsten Ingots? How To Trade Them?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is an action role-playing video game developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the twelfth major instalment and the twenty-second release in the Assassin's Creed series, and a successor to 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows. Many players are wondering about AC Valhalla Tungsten locations. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where to find Tungsten in AC Valhalla?

In AC Valhalla, there are three essential resources which help a player to upgrade the gear. And, one of the rarest resources is the Tungsten Ingot. This resource is located only in the higher level areas around England which can upgrade a player's gears to mythical level. However, to find them, you will have to do a lot of hard work. But, here we have listed down all the AC Valhalla Tungsten locations that you need to know, have a look.

AC Valhalla Tungsten locations

As we know Tungsten Ingots are rare and are only found in the highest level regions of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, players will have to go to places such as Euvicsire, Hamtunscire, Snotinghamscire, Lincolnscire and Glowecestreshire. These areas are around or above the 160 power level criteria.

So to find out this resource, all you need to do is go to these locations and explore the gold markers on your compass. The AC Valhalla Tungsten locations will be marked with an ingot icon. Make sure you know that you cannot purchase this resource like the Nikel Ingots after you found your first one as the process is different.

How to get more Tungsten Ingots in AC Valhalla?

Trade hunting materials for Tungsten Ingots This process only works if you have Hunter's Hut unlocked. If yes, then you will be able to trade your hunting materials for Tungsten. You just have to talk to Wallace and Petra for the trade. However, if you hunt regularly, then trading materials for Tungsten Ingots will be easier.

Trade fish Similar to hunting materials, you need an essential element to use this bid. You need the Fishing Hut unlocked to trade fish for Tungsten Ingots. If you have it unlocked, then you are off the hook to get your hands on this rare resource.



