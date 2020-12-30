AC Valhalla Drunk After Loading Bug Explained: How To Fix? Know Details

The 12th major instalment and the 22nd release in the Assassin's Creed series, AC Valhalla is an action RPG developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. Players are enjoying this game on various platforms such as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows. However, currently, many players are wondering about AC Valhalla Drunk After Loading bug. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Drunk After Loading bug explained

AC Valhalla Drunk After Loading bug is making many players laugh as Eivor walks drunk after respawning. This bug is actually a new addition to the game which is the part of its holiday celebration called the Yule Festival. The developers have been following this trend in all the previous additions to the Assassin's Creed series. This festival on the game started on December 17 and it will run until January 7, 2020. Along with the bug, players also have the chance to complete special quests, tasks and missions in the game. If you are not having a good time with a drunk Eivor, then you can try the below-mentioned fixes.

How to fix the AC Valhalla Drunk After Loading bug?

Just like many players, you are unable to complete the special quests because Eivor is too drunk to be a stealthy master assassin. However, it is been noted that this problem is arising after players participate in the Yule Festival drinking contest. So, if you have participated in this contest Eivor will probably be drunk every time you respawn, load or wake up in the game. Nevertheless, there is a fix to this bug. According to the players, fast travelling can fix this bug first hand, but if you do not wish to use it, you can still use other hacks such as restarting the game completely or the console. You have two choices, either use the fix or play with your drunk Eivor.

