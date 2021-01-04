Jurassic World Evolution System Requirements To Experience Immersive Gaming

Jurassic World Evolution is a video sim game based on the Jurassic World franchise. This business simulation game is available on Microsoft Windows, Playstation, Xbox One, and Nintendo switch. So, if you are eager to open the Jurassic world evolution download link and play the game on your device, check the specifications.

This article will have some details about Jurassic world evolution system requirements for Microsoft Windows PC.

The Jurassic world evolution gameplay allows a player to build their Jurassic theme park with dinosaurs. They can build expedition centers for DNA collection and design their dinosaurs and breed them using modern technology. They can modify the setting and the environment by adding water sources, trees, etc.,

The Jurassic world evolution gameplay allows players to design exciting rides, hotels, restaurants, and rides to attract and entertain their guests while taking care of the dinosaurs.

Those who are interested in playing this business simulation game can check Jurassic world evolution system requirements for Windows users-

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (64-bit) or later

Processor: Intel i5-2300 or AMD FX-4300

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 (Legacy GPU: GeForce GTX 660) or AMD Radeon 7850 (2GB)

Hard Drive: 8 GB available space

DirectX: Version 11

To enjoy the game's original 1920X1080 high-quality gameplay, your device must fulfill the following Jurassic world evolution pc requirements-

OS: Windows 7 Service Pack 1 (64-bit) or later

Processor: Intel i7-4770 or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 12GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380 (4GB)

Network: Any modern internet connection (for initial activation on Steam)

Hard Drive: 8GB available space

DirectX: Version 11

You can also play the game if your laptop supports all these recommended Jurassic world evolution system requirements. But your laptop must have enough free disc space to support Jurassic world evolution size.

How to download the Jurassic world evolution game?

The Jurassic world evolution download link is available on the game developer's official website. One can also find the link from Softonic or epic games. You have to buy the game to find the download link. After the download is complete, follow the instructions to install it.

Minimum configuration for android users

The game is available as "Jurassic World: The Game" on android and iOS devices. The Jurassic world evolution download link is available on the play store and apps store. For those who want to play the game, the configuration is android 8.1 or above and IOS 11.0 and above. Additionally, the player must have 1.5 GB of space free to accommodate Jurassic world evolution for mobile gaming.