AC Odyssey Guide: Learn How To Kill Legendary Boar In AC Odyssey Here

AC Odyssey gives players the experience of being in the wild on their own, hunting, and surviving to finish their journey. In this journey, they come across a lot of obstacles that will hamper their progress in the game. As it is an RPG, players will also interact with a lot of NPCs that will provide them with various missions’ that can be completed to earn rewards and also progress forward in the game. One of the obstacles players have been facing in AC Odyssey is how to kill legendary boar.

How to kill legendary boar in AC Odyssey?

To kill this legendary boar, players will have to receive a quest from an NPC called Daphne. Daphne is one of the important characters in the game. She is a part of the Daughters of Artemis and provides a very important quest to the players. This quest needs the players to hunt all the legendary animals in the game and bring back the skins of each for her to offer at the altar. Daphne is also one of the love interests the players can pursue in the game, but this can only take place after the player hunts all the legendary animals in the game.

Daphne's location in AC Odyssey isn’t that hard to find. Daphne's location can be found in Phokis Island near the Temple of Artemis. She will provide the quest of hunting all the legendary animals to the player and the player can pursue her as a love interest after they hunt some of the legendary animals. Here are all the legendary animals the player has to hunt in AC Odyssey:

Kalydonian Boar

The Hind of Keryneia

The Nemean Lion

The Lykaon Wolf

The Kretan Bull

Kallisto the Bear

Erymanthian Boar

The Krokottas Hyena

Erymanthian Boar is the AC Odyssey Legendary boar. This legendary animal is one of the most difficult foes that players will face in the game. AC Odyssey Legendary Boar is a difficult foe as it releases poisonous fumes in the battle area and players lose out on space while battling this legendary animal. The loss of space ends up cornering the player and eventually getting defeated by the boar. If that’s not enough, the Boar also calls for ally boars that aid the legendary animal in the battle against players.

To defeat this AC Odyssey Legendary Boar, players will have to go all out. A wise strategy for the players will be to put on their best armour and upgrades that improve their warrior damage. Players will have to combine ranged attacks and melee attacks, perfect dodge the boar’s attacks, and flank it from its side. Players will also need to take the help of their special abilities to inflict heavier damage.

