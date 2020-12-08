AC Odyssey Throw The Dice Quest: Learn How To Complete This AC Odyssey Quest Here

AC Odyssey has the players participating in a huge amount of quests. Sometimes these quests can be difficult or players face situations where they find themselves lost. This AC Odyssey Guide will help the player through such difficult quests. This Guide will be related to a quest players are having a hard time with. It’s the AC Odyssey Throw The Dice quest.

AC Odyssey Throw the Dice Quest

The Throw the Dice quest is given to the players by Xenia on Keos. This is a side quest and doesn’t affect the main story of the game. The players should at least reach level 28 before attempting this quest. The players will have to complete a side quest by Xenia, She who controls the Seas, to unlock Throw the Dice Quest. Here’s how to complete AC Odyssey Throw the Dice Quest:

Autolykos The Merchant

The first thing the player must do is to Bargain with a merchant called Autolykos. This merchant is located in Argolis near the docks. To bargain with the merchant players can either use the conversation options or intimidate him by destroying his merchandise. Either way, players will receive a waypoint leading to Autolykos’ place.

When the players reach this place, they will be greeted by a bunch of bloodthirsty guards. Players can either sneak quietly into Autolykos’ house or go the loud, thrashing way in. Once they are inside the players will have to find treasure maps, hidden in a chest.

Treasure Hunt

These treasure maps will contain locations for two treasures. These treasures have to be stolen by the players and brought back to Xenia in Keos to complete the quest. The treasures are:

Pan’s Flute

Apollo’s Lyre

Pan’s Flute

Players will have to acquire this treasure in order to complete the Throw the Dice quest. Pan’s Flute is being guarded by a bunch of bandits in the Cave of Pan. Cave of Pan is in Attika. Once the players have reached the Cave of Pan, they will have to fight with these bandits until they reach the very end of the cave. At the end of the Cave, the Clan Chief will be guarding the chest containing Pan’s Flute with his life. Players need to defeat him and collect Pan’s Flute from the chest.

Apollo’s Lyre

This is the second treasure players need to acquire to complete the AC Odyssey Throw the Dice Quest. Apollos’s Lyre is lying on an altar at a military camp in Euboea. This military camp is called the Temple of Apollo. Players can either defeat all the foes at the military camp or sneak in and steal the treasure. Apollo’s Lyre is lying on a stone structure on the top of the camp at a cliff.

