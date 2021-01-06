AC Odyssey Demigod Helmet: Learn How To Find This Powerful Weapon

AC Odyssey has so many powerful legendary weapons and armors that every player can use to progress to the next level. Learn all about AC Odyssey Demigod Helmet, where to look for Demigod Helmet and more. AC Odyssey is a versatile game and there are various features, tasks, and activities included to keep a player interested in it for a long time. One such activity is discovering the Demigod Helmet. Keep reading this post to figure out how to find it.

Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Learn More About Party Supplies In AC Odyssey.

You can discover the legendary weapons during the early or the later stages of the game. After discovering a particular weapon, you can push it up to the level you are currently playing at, or you can use the weapon in a combat situation. The weapons are actually designed based on Greek folklore.

Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Learn Where Is Daphne In AC Odyssey.

Most of these weapons comprise extraordinary powers and capabilities which will be useful in combat. If you are playing this game for the first time, you’ll find it really challenging to locate the Demigod Helmet. In the coming paragraphs, we’ll give you clear instructions on how to find it. Let us walk through it.

Also read: AC Odyssey Sphinx Guide: Follow These Steps To Successfully Discover The Sphinx.

How to find the Demigod Helmet in AC Odyssey?

The Demigod Helmet is the most valuable weapon you can have when you try to kill the Gods of the Aegean Sea and the entire branch of Kosmos cultists. Please do remember that you can only unlock the Demigod Helmet when you defeat all the cultists and the leader of the group in the game. Also, this task will take some time to complete, hence spend your resources wisely.

When you battle with the leader of the cultist group, there are two options you can take in order to end the war. Either you can kill the leader, or you can ask him to leave. Both ways, you’ll be able to get the Demigod Helmet.

Also read: AC Odyssey Story Create Mode: Learn More About This AC Odyssey Game Mode.

AC Odyssey guide

Here is all the information you need to know about what are the main storyline quests you need to complete. Read this carefully as it will help you to understand this game a lot better. When you learn it, you’ll have an upper hand compared to other players.