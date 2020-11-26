AC Odyssey Guide: Learn More About Party Supplies In AC Odyssey

AC Odyssey has a massive map, with a huge range of places to discover and explore. These places also store great secrets and mysteries. Unraveling these secrets and mysteries can provide the players with legendary items. These legendary items help the player progress faster through the game and also makes them look extremely authentic while doing it. There are a lot of other items that the player will be asked to collect in the game. One of the items the player has to collect is AC Odyssey party supplies.

Where to find AC Odyssey Party Supplies?

There is a quest that players can pick from the board, board quests are timed and mainly consist of bounties. One of these quests will say party supplies, but it isn’t actually about a real party. This quest actually needs the players to step out in the Sea and hunt for Sharks. Sharks aren’t the easiest to find in the game when they aren’t needed, they are visible the most, but when they are needed to be hunted, they somehow disappear.

There are two ways players can find these ‘party supplies’ in AC Odyssey. The obvious point is that the sharks are found in the water regions, but the question is where in these water regions can they be found. One of the most prominent locations is the underwater objectives. Underwater objectives are always swarmed with sharks and the players have to deal with them almost always while finding treasure underwater. The next way is scuttling ships and waiting for the sharks to come and devour the men swimming in the water. This method doesn’t work always, but players can try it out if they are having issues finding the sharks.

Where to find Chrysis in AC Odyssey?

Chrysis is one of the Cult worshippers in-game. The players will meet this character when they are completing one of the quests from the main questline, Ashes to Ashes. These quests occur in the region of Argolis and the player will first meet her in the temple of Argolis where they will have to battle a set of warriors to reach her. Here’s the confusing part, as the player meets Chrysis, they can see her holding an infant in her arm, in this situation the player is with two choices, either they can kill Chrysis then and there, but the infant would die, or they can choose to save the infant, but Chrysis will flee from the area.

Fortunately for the players, it isn’t that hard to fins Chrysis again. Once they have finished this quest, the region of Argolis will have another quest waiting for them. Players have to look for the Death Come for Us All quest in Argos City. This quest will take them to a woman, who will lead the players to a forest to examine a corpse. While examining the corpse, the player will be ambushed by a group of enemies. This group of enemies will also consist of Chrysis and the players can end her life during this conflict situation.

