AC Odyssey Story Create Mode: Learn More About This AC Odyssey Game Mode

Assassins Creed games are massive as players end up spending more than 50 plus hours on the campaign and some even end up spending close to 200 hours, just to 100% complete the game. Even after the player is done completing everything, they still have more to do, the game doesn’t stop there. Players can either try out the DLC for the game or they can try out the story Creator mode in AC Odyssey.

AC Odyssey Story Create mode

AC Odyssey Story Create mode allows the player to play levels made by other players. This extends the life of the game and gives the players a chance at level creation and also to try out missions and quests created by other players.

With Story Creator mode in AC Odyssey players will be able to create their own stories with beloved historical and fictional characters from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and accompany them with gameplay, handwritten dialogue, and a mixture of quest objectives. They can also choose from a selection of familiar quest objectives to build fun and challenging Stories. The Story Creator's interface is available only in English.

Where is Elpenor on Phokis Map

When the players are completing the Snakes in the Grass Quest, Elpenor, one of the main characters will wrong the players and disappear. After Elpenor disappears, he will vanish from the map too. Players won't find a quest marker highlighting Elpenor’s location and players will find themselves thinking How to find Elpenor. Follow this guide to learn How to find Elpenor in AC Odyssey:

Elpenor has disappeared, but he is still in Phokis and can be found by the players.

The Players need to head over to the Valley of the Snake in Phokis

Here they will need the help of Ikaros, their friendly eye in the sky.

To use Ikaros, players need to hit the up arrow on the D-pad, then they can use R2/RT to speed up the flight speed and use L2/LT to highlight areas and enemies

Players need to use Ikaros to locate the Snake Temple as Elpenor is hiding there.

The Snake Temple is inside a cave, so finding the entrance can be tricky, players can use the help of Ikaros again to highlight enemies and follow that to find the entrance to the cave.

Players will have to fight some guards along the way until they reach Elpenor

Elpenor fights like a mercenary so defeating him can be trickier than usual. Defeat him to start the next quest.

Locating Elpenor on the map is cumbersome as there is no way to find out his actual location. There are no clues or investigations that players can take part in to figure out where Elpenor is hiding. They simply have to look for him the old fashion way and stumble upon his location while exploring Phokis. Fortunately, this Assassins Creed Odyssey Guide will take some of the grunt work away.

