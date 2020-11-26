AC Odyssey Guide: Learn Where Is Daphne In AC Odyssey Here

AC Odyssey is an action-RPG game and has one of the highest numbers of characters in the game. Every character plays a specific role and provides certain quests to the players in the game. These quests can be in the form of main quests and side quests. Main quests sometimes can also provide the player with a decision and according to the choice the player makes, the game unfolds in that way. One of the popular characters is Daphne and players keep asking where is Daphne in AC Odyssey.

Where is Daphne in AC Odyssey?

Daphne is one of the important characters in the game. She is a part of the Daughters of Artemis and provides a very important quest to the players. This quest needs the players to hunt all the legendary animals in the game and bring back the skins of each for her to offer at the altar. Daphne is also one of the love interests the players can pursue in the game, but this can only take place after the player hunts all the legendary animals in the game.

Daphne location in AC Odyssey isn’t that hard to find. Daphne location can be found in Phokis Island near the Temple of Artemis. She will provide the quest of hunting all the legendary animals to the player and the player can pursue her as a love interest after they hunt some of the legendary animals. Here are all the legendary animals the player has to hunt in AC Odyssey:

Kalydonian Boar

The Hind of Keryneia

The Nemean Lion

The Lykaon Wolf

The Kretan Bull

Kallisto the Bear

Erymanthian Boar

The Krokottas Hyena

After Defeating three of the legendary animals the players can still pursue Daphne as a love interest. But it gets tricky after killing all of the legendary animals. After killing all of them and gathering all the pelts, the players have to come back to Daphne, but this time her location is different. This time around Daphne Location can be found in Chios Island and she will be waiting for the player with a very important choice in the game.

After the player hunts all the animals and gathers all the pelts to offer to Daphne, Daphne will ask the player to fight her to a life or death battle. Before this battle the player will be given two choices, First will be telling Daphne that he loves her, and kisses her for one last time and after that, she will throw the player out of the village. The second choice is honouring her choice of the battle. This battle will end up killing her and her last dying words will be that she loved the protagonist. After finishing this quest the players will receive Daughters of Artemis as the crew members on Adrestia.

