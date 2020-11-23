COD Cold War UI Error 10002: Here's How To Fix The Problem!

The sequel to the first Black Ops game called the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is finally out. And it comes with several interfaces which are not only incredible but also bring the old days of gaming back. The newly launched COD Cold War game comes with a new Zombies mode and split-screen which are considered to be one of the huge attractions for many players. However, since the release of the game, players have been reporting about various issues and glitches. But, one of the major concerns for many players in the Cold War UI Error 10002. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Is your Cold War voice chat not working? Here's a potential fix

Players report about Cold War UI Error 10002

Some of the glitches experienced by players are not so big. Similarly, the Cold War UI Error 10002 is not a game-breaking issue, but it is still quite disappointing. This error generally occurs in the Menu Settings of the multiplayer game, especially in the Zombies Mode. Nevertheless, this issue is quite simple to handle and can be solved easily in simple workarounds. Though, developers at Activision have not yet acknowledged the issue on the support website, here is how to fix the Cold War UI Error 10002.

Also Read | COD Cold War Split screen not working: Here's a potential fix

How to fix the Cold War UI Error 10002?

Cold War UI Error 10002 is a primary error occurring in the menu section without affecting the game’s performance. Players generally receive this message when browsing through the menus in Zombies and Multiplayer modes in Call of Duty Cold War. If you are playing the game on consoles such as Xbox and PlayStation, then you need to power off your console. Now, unplug it for about five minutes and plug it back in and switch it on. Now open the Call of Duty Cold War game and see if the error persist. If the issue is still not solved, try doing a hard reset.

Also Read | COD Cold War: Imran Zakhaev Returns, Connecting Game To Modern Warfare

Players are experiencing the COD Cold War UI Error 10002 while playing on PC can try closing the game completely. Now, restart Battle.net and open the game again. Then, see if this error continues. If the error is not solved completely on your gaming platform, wait for Activision to release the fix through a new update, until then, use this method to enjoy the game.

Also Read | Black Ops Cold War players are unable to join party 3: Here's how to fix this issue