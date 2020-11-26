AC Odyssey Guide: Learn Where To Find Demigod Helmet In AC Odyssey Here

AC Odyssey has a monstrous measure of unbelievable weapons that players can discover and use in their fights.These incredible weapons can be discovered earlier in the game and be moved up to the level the player is at or can be discovered later in the game. Most Legendary weapons accompany extraordinary stats or capabilities which help majorly in a combat situation. The incredible weapons from AC Odyssey are roused by Greek Folklore. Players are pondering where to find Demigod Helmet in AC Odyssey.

Where to find Demigod Helmet in AC Odyssey?

One of the most valuable helmets in the game is the Demigod Helmet. The Demigod Hemet increase 15% Warrior damage and adds 5% damage to everything else. It is an incredible task to unlock the Demigod Helmet too as this is worn by the sibling of the protagonist in the game. AC Odyssey Demigod Helmet can only be unlocked by first defeating all the cultists and their leader in the game. While battling the leader, the players will get a choice to either kill them or ask them to leave, either way, they will receive the AC Odyssey Demigod Helmet after defeating the Cultist Leader.

AC Odyssey Gods of the Aegean Sea

Gods of the Aegean Sea is a branch of Kosmos cultists in the game. These Kosmos cultists are hunting the protagonist of AC Odyssey and have different agents spread out all over the map. Gods of the Aegean Sea is a branch of the Kosmos Cultists that excel in the seaways. Here are all the Kosmos cultists from the Gods of the Aegean Sea branch and their locations:

The Mytilenian Shark

The players have to kill Melanthos to get the clue for the Mytilenian Shark. He is found South of Samos Island and the recommended level to fight him is 30.

Asterion

Players need to complete the Snake in the Grass quest to get a clue for this cultist. Asterion can be located towards the south of Skyros island

Sokos

AC Odyssey Sokos can be found only after defeating Asterion. After defeating Asterion the player will be told to weaken the hold in Obsidian Islands and they will face Sokos in the conquest battle for the Obsidian Islands

Octopus

There is a chain of command in the Gods of the Aegean Sea branch of Cultist, killing one will unravel the mystery for the next one. Killing Sokos will provide the player the clue for the next cultist, Octopus. Octopus can be found towards the north of Messara.

Melanthos

This cultist is located towards the west of Thira Island. Players will have to find and sink his ship to get rid of this cultist. The recommended level for fighting this cultist is 30.

Hydra

Hydra is the leader of the Gods of Aegean Sea branch of Cultists. This is one of the hardest battles in the game has the players are ambushed by a Swarm of ships before they can take on Hydra. They need to defeat these ships and then defeat the leader Hydra to finish this branch of the Cultists of Kosmos. The recommended level of taking on this cultist is 50.

