AC Odyssey Guide: Learn Where To Find Demigod Helmet In AC Odyssey Here

AC Odyssey has a monstrous measure of unbelievable weapons that players can discover and use in their fights.These incredible weapons can be discovered earlier in the game and be moved up to the level the player is at or can be discovered later in the game. Most Legendary weapons accompany extraordinary stats or capabilities which help majorly in a combat situation. The incredible weapons from AC Odyssey are roused by Greek Folklore. Players are pondering where to find Demigod Helmet in AC Odyssey.
One of the most valuable helmets in the game is the Demigod Helmet. The Demigod Hemet increase 15% Warrior damage and adds 5% damage to everything else. It is an incredible task to unlock the Demigod Helmet too as this is worn by the sibling of the protagonist in the game. AC Odyssey Demigod Helmet can only be unlocked by first defeating all the cultists and their leader in the game. While battling the leader, the players will get a choice to either kill them or ask them to leave, either way, they will receive the AC Odyssey Demigod Helmet after defeating the Cultist Leader.
Gods of the Aegean Sea is a branch of Kosmos cultists in the game. These Kosmos cultists are hunting the protagonist of AC Odyssey and have different agents spread out all over the map. Gods of the Aegean Sea is a branch of the Kosmos Cultists that excel in the seaways. Here are all the Kosmos cultists from the Gods of the Aegean Sea branch and their locations:
