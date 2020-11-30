AC Odyssey Guide: Learn How To Find The AC Odyssey Achilles Set

AC Odyssey is an action-RPG by Ubisoft and has released in 2019. The game has been made with the foundation of Greek Folklore. The players will visit the notable spots from Ancient Greece. The game additionally has significant RPG components that include dynamic choices and outcomes to those choices. It has a rich and profound skill tree for upgrading the players. Players can likewise discover bunches of story and side journeys, many tempting secrets, and significant fortunes in the game. Players are asking about the AC Odyssey Achilles set.

Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Learn Where To Find Demigod Helmet In AC Odyssey Here

Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Learn About The Gods Of The Aegean Sea In AC Odyssey Here

AC Odyssey Achilles set

AC Odyssey has a massive amount of legendary gear. Some of these items exist individually and some as sets. Legendary gear provides the player with certain bonus stats that help the player in combat situations. Legendary sets can help stack up these stats and provide a greater advantage for the players. Achilles set in AC Odyssey is the name for the male armor, the same armor for females is named Amazon set.

To acquire the AC Odyssey Achilles set, the players need to defeat all the cultists in one of the branches. The players need to defeat the “Heroes of the Cult” branch to acquire the set. In this branch, every foe the defeat will drop gear item from the Achilles set, defeating all will complete the set.

Here are the gear items of the Achilles Set in AC Odyssey:

Armor of Achilles

Waistband of Achilles

Sandals of Achilles

Bracers of Achilles

Helm of Achilles

The complete Achilles Set helps the player restore 2% of the damage they inflict as health.

Where to find AC Odyssey Party Supplies?

There is a quest that players can pick from the board; board quests are timed and mainly consist of bounties. One of these quests will say party supplies, but it isn’t actually about a real party. This quest actually needs the players to step out in the Sea and hunt for Sharks. Sharks aren’t the easiest to find in the game; when they aren’t needed, they are visible the most, but when they are needed to be hunted, they somehow disappear.

There are two ways players can find these ‘party supplies’ in AC Odyssey. The obvious point is that the sharks are found in the water regions, but the question is where in these water regions can they be found. One of the most prominent locations is the underwater objectives. Underwater objectives are always swarmed with sharks and the players have to deal with them almost always while finding treasure underwater. The next way is scuttling ships and waiting for the sharks to come and devour the men swimming in the water. This method doesn’t work always, but players can try it out if they are having issues finding the sharks.

Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Learn More About Party Supplies In AC Odyssey

Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Learn Where Is Daphne In AC Odyssey Here