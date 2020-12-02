AC Odyssey Guide: Know The Followers Of Ares Locations In This Guide

AC Odyssey is an action-RPG by Ubisoft and has released in 2019. The game has been created with the background of Greek Folklore. The players get to visit iconic places from Ancient Greece. The game also has the crucial RPG elements that involve decision making and consequences to those decisions. It has a rich and deep skill tree for leveling up the players. Players can also find lots of story and side quests, many enticing mysteries, and valuable treasures in the game. Many questions about the Followers of Ares locations and kill followers of Ares all over Greece have arisen.

Followers of Ares Locations

The Followers of Ares were a group of people that terrorized the common folk of Greece. This group of people were out for vandalism and destruction and their goal was to prey on helpless people and offer them to their god. The leader of this group was a member of the Kult of Kosmos and it became a task for the players to hunt all of them down. Here are the Followers of Ares Location where players can Kill Followers of Ares all over Greece:

Akousmatikoi Cave

Alkaios Tomb

Burned Temple of Apollo

Burned Temple of Hera

Cave of Ares

Cave of Kratos

Cave of Pan, Attika

Cave of Rhea

Deathbed of Ariadne

Dyspontion Ruins

Entrance to the Underworld

Gerontospilios

Grave of Sisyphos

Grotto of Pan

Idean Cave

Lost Minoan Shrine

Madness Cave

Origins of the Karyatids

Pillar of Dionysos

Ruins of Helike

Sanctuary of Poseidon

Seaside Cavern

Shrine of Ares

Terror Gorge

The Bloody Oracle

The Depth of the Forge

Tydeus' Lair

Worshippers of the God of War

Xerxes' Sacrifice of the Nine

Where to find Chrysis in AC Odyssey?

Chrysis is one of the Cult worshippers in-game. The players will meet this character when they are completing one of the quests from the main questline, Ashes to Ashes. These quests occur in the region of Argolis and the player will first meet her in the temple of Argolis where they will have to battle a set of warriors to reach her.

Here’s the confusing part, as the player meets Chrysis, they can see her holding an infant in her arm, in this situation the player is with two choices, either they can kill Chrysis then and there, but the infant would die, or they can choose to save the infant, but Chrysis will flee from the area.

Fortunately for the players, it isn’t that hard to find Chrysis again. Once they have finished this quest, the region of Argolis will have another quest waiting for them. Players have to look for the Death Come for Us All quest in Argos City. This quest will take them to a woman, who will lead the players to a forest to examine a corpse. While examining the corpse, the player will be ambushed by a group of enemies. This group of enemies will also consist of Chrysis and the players can end her life during this conflict situation.

