AC Odyssey Guide: Learn How To Complete Between The Worlds Quest In AC Odyssey

Quick links:
AC Odyssey is an action-RPG by Ubisoft and has released in 2019. The game has been created with the background of Greek Folklore. The players get to visit iconic places from Ancient Greece. The game also has the crucial RPG elements that involve decision making and consequences to those decisions. It has a rich and deep skill tree for levelling up the players. Players can also find lots of story and side quests, many enticing mysteries, and valuable treasures in the game. Players are wondering about AC odyssey between two worlds.
Also read: AC Odyssey Where To Find Chrysis? Learn More About Location Of This Cultist Here
Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Learn More About Party Supplies In AC Odyssey
This is a quest in AC Odyssey where the player has to find information about his father. The player has just realized that the father they have been against their entire life shockingly isn’t their real father at all. To find information about their real father they need to find this quest on the volcanic islands of Thera.
Here they will find a quest marker marked Between Two Worlds. Upon starting the quest, the player will be led to a treasure chest containing an ancient tablet. This ancient tablet will mention a secret doorway on the ruined island. The player has to figure out how to open this secret doorway to learning the information related to their real father. The players need to open this massive doorway by passing a beam of light on the top of the door. Follow this AC Odyssey Guide to learn how to open the door and complete the AC Odyssey Between Two Worlds Quest:
Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Learn Where Is Daphne In AC Odyssey Here
Also read: AC Odyssey Guide: Learn Where To Find Demigod Helmet In AC Odyssey Here