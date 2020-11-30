AC Odyssey Guide: Learn How To Complete Between The Worlds Quest In AC Odyssey

AC Odyssey is an action-RPG by Ubisoft and has released in 2019. The game has been created with the background of Greek Folklore. The players get to visit iconic places from Ancient Greece. The game also has the crucial RPG elements that involve decision making and consequences to those decisions. It has a rich and deep skill tree for levelling up the players. Players can also find lots of story and side quests, many enticing mysteries, and valuable treasures in the game. Players are wondering about AC odyssey between two worlds.

AC Odyssey Between Two Worlds

This is a quest in AC Odyssey where the player has to find information about his father. The player has just realized that the father they have been against their entire life shockingly isn’t their real father at all. To find information about their real father they need to find this quest on the volcanic islands of Thera.

Here they will find a quest marker marked Between Two Worlds. Upon starting the quest, the player will be led to a treasure chest containing an ancient tablet. This ancient tablet will mention a secret doorway on the ruined island. The player has to figure out how to open this secret doorway to learning the information related to their real father. The players need to open this massive doorway by passing a beam of light on the top of the door. Follow this AC Odyssey Guide to learn how to open the door and complete the AC Odyssey Between Two Worlds Quest:

Players have to move across the ruins and try to make a clear path for the ray of light to the door.

The players will have to follow the ray of light and remove its obstacles to clear a path to the door.

Once you head inside the doorway, the player can head inside a lava-filled cavern

They need to pass through these rooms and need to find the Gateway to the Lost City

This will trigger a cut scene and the players will reach the present where they are playing as Layla

As Layla, the players need to move ahead and swim to reach Atlantis

As soon as they reach Atlantis, players will be sent back into the past

Now the player needs to swim through underwater tunnels to reach the objective

After reaching the objective a cut scene will start and the players will be informed that their real father is actually Pythagoras.

