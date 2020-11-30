AC Odyssey Guide: How Many Mercenaries Are There In AC Odyssey?

A number of people have been talking about the new Assasin’s Creed Valhalla since it was released. They are curious to know about some specific questions related to the game. The players are talking about AC Odyssey mercenaries and are trying to know how to kill them. So to help them out, we have listed down all the information we have about the same. Read more to know how many mercenaries are there in AC Odyssey.

Also Read | AC Odyssey Where To Find Chrysis? Learn More About Location Of This Cultist Here

Also Read | AC Odyssey Guide: Learn More About Party Supplies In AC Odyssey

How many mercenaries are there in AC Odyssey?

The players have been asking a lot of questions related to the challenges given in the game. They also want to know answers to questions like 'what are the uses to these mercenaries in AC Odyssey'. Well, this is because the AC Odyssey makers introduced these mercenaries to their game to give out certain rewards and powers.

But if you still have not figured out, how many mercenaries are there in AC Odyssey and what are the uses to these mercenaries in AC Odyssey, don’t worry. We have got you covered without complete AC Odyssey Guide for some of its missions.

The players want to know the total number of AC Odyssey mercenaries present. This is because the player gets a number of rewards for defeating mercenaries in the game. Currently, there are 8 different tiers of mercenaries that give out some valuable rewards to the players. To help you guys out, we have listed all those AC Odyssey mercenaries rewards right here.

Source: Ubisoft official website

Tier 8: Blacksmith prices reduced by 20%

Tier 7: Rewards from contracts and bounties increased by 20%

Tier 6: Engraving costs reduced by 20%

Tier 5: Bounty removal cost reduced by 20%

Tier 4: Ship upgrade costs reduced by 20%

Tier 3: Equipment upgrade costs reduced by 20%

Tier 2: Chance of finding better loot increased by 10%

The reward, if any, for achieving Rank 1 is unspecified

More about Assassins Creed

Apart from this, the new Assassins Creed Valhalla was released on November 10, 2020. After looking at the fan reactions about the same, it is certain that the makers have lived up to their player’s expectations with this release. The game has been developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft.

Currently, it is available to play on gaming platforms like PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and Microsoft Windows. This game is set in 873 AD and it takes the players through a fictional story of the Viking invasion of Britain. Some popular gaming sites have given out their ratings for the new AC Valhalla game. Here are some popular AC Valhalla ratings.

IGN: 8/10

Games Radar+: 4.5/5

GameSpot: 8/10

Also Read | AC Odyssey Guide: Learn Where To Find Demigod Helmet In AC Odyssey Here

Also Read | AC Odyssey Guide: Learn Where Is Daphne In AC Odyssey Here