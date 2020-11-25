AC Odyssey Guide: Learn About The Gods Of The Aegean Sea In AC Odyssey Here

AC Odyssey is one of the most popular games of the Assassins Creed Franchise by Ubisoft. The game is an action-RPG with the background of ancient Greek mythology. The game is vast in size and stature. Ubisoft has created a Greek world set in those times, which players can enter and be mesmerized by. The game has a truckload of quests to complete, mysteries to unlock, and treasures to find. Players have been asking about the AC Odyssey Gods of the Aegean Sea.

AC Odyssey Gods of the Aegean Sea

Gods of the Aegean Sea is a branch of Kosmos cultists in the game. These Kosmos cultists are hunting the protagonist of AC Odyssey and have different agents spread out all over the map. Gods of the Aegean Sea is a branch of the Kosmos Cultists that excel in the seaways. Here are all the Kosmos cultists from the Gods of the Aegean Sea branch and their locations:

The Mytilenian Shark

The players have to kill Melanthos to get the clue for the Mytilenian Shark. He is found South of Samos Island and the recommended level to fight him is 30.

Asterion

Players need to complete the Snake in the Grass quest to get a clue for this cultist. Asterion can be located towards the south of Skyros island

Sokos

AC Odyssey Sokos can be found only after defeating Asterion. After defeating Asterion, the player will be told to weaken the hold in Obsidian Islands and they will face Sokos in the conquest battle for the Obsidian Islands

Octopus

There is a chain of command in the Gods of the Aegean Sea branch of Cultist, killing one will unravel the mystery for the next one. Killing Sokos will provide the player the clue for the next cultist, Octopus. Octopus can be found towards the north of Messara.

Melanthos

This cultist is located towards the west of Thira Island. Players will have to find and sink his ship to get rid of this cultist. The recommended level for fighting this cultist is 30.

Hydra

Hydra is the leader of the Gods of Aegean Sea branch of Cultists. This is one of the hardest battles in the game has the players are ambushed by a Swarm of ships before they can take on Hydra. They need to defeat these ships and then defeat the leader Hydra to finish this branch of the Cultists of Kosmos. The recommended level of taking on this cultist is 50.

