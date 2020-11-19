AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Find AC Valhalla Indre Holm Treasure

AC Valhalla is doing very well, and its player base is developing continuously. AC Valhalla is the most recent portion of the Assassins Creed Franchise by Ubisoft. It has an action RPG set with Norse Folklore as the foundation for the game. The designers have made a gigantic and amazingly wonderful world for AC Valhalla which will leave the players enchanted. This world has a colossal scope of missions, fortunes, and puzzles that players can endeavor to open. Many players are asking about AC Valhalla Indre Holm Treasure.

AC Valhalla Indre Holm Treasure

Asgard has a total of 30 wealth chests spread out and each of these contains a Ymir Tear Stone. Most of these are fairly easy to find and loot, but 2 of them which are a part of Indre Holm Wealth can be cumbersome to find. Here’s how to find AC Valhalla Indre Holm Treasure:

The First Indre Holm Wealth can be found towards the north of the island. Players have to look for a wooden panel floating in the water and swim towards it. They will find an access point near this panel, with a wooden barrier blocking their way. Players need to break this wooden barrier with melee attacks and venture further into the tunnel. Once they come out of the tunnel they will be greeted with a puzzle they need to solve. This puzzle is filled with beams and dials and the players have to point the beams at the dials to solve the puzzle and breakthrough one last barrier to obtain the Indre Holm Wealth.

The Second AC Valhalla Indre Holm Treasure has a requirement. This treasure is locked behind a gate. This gate can only be opened by completing a quest in Asgard. This quest is called ‘The Big Finish’ and after completing this quest the gate will open giving the players access to the second Indre Holm Wealth.

Collecting all the AC Valhalla Indre Holm Wealth will take the players one step closer to collecting all the wealth in Asgard. Collecting all the Wealth in Asgard will reward the player with 5 skill points that they can use to upgrade their characters. Players will also have 30 Ymir Tear Stone after collecting all the Asgard Wealth. Players can present these 30 Ymir Tear Stones at an offering Altar to solve one of the mysteries in the game. Completing this will take the players an inch closer to 100% completion.

