AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Find AC Valhalla Indre Holm Treasure

AC Valhalla is doing very well, and its player base is developing continuously. AC Valhalla is the most recent portion of the Assassins Creed Franchise by Ubisoft. It has an action RPG set with Norse Folklore as the foundation for the game. The designers have made a gigantic and amazingly wonderful world for AC Valhalla which will leave the players enchanted. This world has a colossal scope of missions, fortunes, and puzzles that players can endeavor to open. Many players are asking about AC Valhalla Indre Holm Treasure.
Asgard has a total of 30 wealth chests spread out and each of these contains a Ymir Tear Stone. Most of these are fairly easy to find and loot, but 2 of them which are a part of Indre Holm Wealth can be cumbersome to find. Here’s how to find AC Valhalla Indre Holm Treasure:
Collecting all the AC Valhalla Indre Holm Wealth will take the players one step closer to collecting all the wealth in Asgard. Collecting all the Wealth in Asgard will reward the player with 5 skill points that they can use to upgrade their characters. Players will also have 30 Ymir Tear Stone after collecting all the Asgard Wealth. Players can present these 30 Ymir Tear Stones at an offering Altar to solve one of the mysteries in the game. Completing this will take the players an inch closer to 100% completion.
