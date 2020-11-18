AC Valhalla Guide: Learn About All Sciropescire Mysteries Location In Game

AC Valhalla is doing quite well and its player base is growing by the day. It is the latest instalment to the Assassins Creed Franchise by Ubisoft. It has an action-RPG set with Norse Folklore as the background for the game. The developers have created a massive and extremely beautiful world for AC Valhalla which will mesmerize the players. This world has a huge range of quests, treasures, and mysteries that players can attempt to unlock. Players have been asking about AC Valhalla Sciropescire mysteries location.

AC Valhalla Sciropescire mysteries location

AC Valhalla is a massive game with a staggering 233 mysteries in total. Fourteen of these are Sciropescire mysteries. Mysteries can include Cairns, Offering Altars, Flytings, Treasures of Britain, World Events, Legendary Animals, Lost Drengrs, Daughters of Lerion, Animus Anomalies, Fly Agarics, Standing Stones. Mysteries are marked with a blue icon on the map and are considered as side quests. Read about the AC Valhalla Sciropescire mysteries location:

Lamb Chops World Event: In the north part of the region along the river

Paolo’s Dream World Event: Towards the west of the lake

Ove the Scarred Flyting: In Quatford

Beast of the hills Legendary Animal: Underground area west of Uriconium Miles

Offering Alter: West of the beast of Hills location

Standing Stones: Can be found at Mycel Fold

The Puppeteer World Event: Found in Wenlocan Abbey

Bewitched World Event: Towards the Southeast of Wesberie

Otta, The Son of Slugga World Event: Towards the west of Lyftmere’s Pond

Miracle World Event: Found at the South of Dudmastun Lake

Cairn: Found at the South of Dudmastun Lake

Fly Agaric: Found at the Southwest of Dudmastun Lake

King of the Hill World Event: Towards the Southwest of Dhustone Quarry

How to solve Seahenge in AC Valhalla?

Seahenge is a real-life structure that has made its way into the realm of AC Valhalla. The Seahenge has been named after Stonehenge after its original name was lost in 1998. The AC Valhalla Seahenge has a puzzle attached to it. Here’s how to solve Seahenge in AC Valhalla:

The players will have to go to a small rock in the center of the seahenge

This rock will contain a symbol on the top that players need to memorize

Now the player should move back and switch on their Odin Sight by holding R3 on their controller

This will emit a blue pulse from the player and make the marks on the seahenge visible

Now the player just needs to keep moving the frame and Eivor until all the marks align to make the symbol on the stone in the center.

The easiest way to solve the puzzle is to stand west of the AC Valhalla seahenge and look towards the east.

The player will receive one skill point for solving this puzzle

