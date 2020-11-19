AC Valhalla Guide: Learn About The AC Valhalla Opal Glitch And Opal Guide

AC Valhalla has made its entry into the gaming scene quite recently. No new game is perfect, most game launches are riddled with bugs and glitches. These bugs and glitches are then tackled with updates and patches. AC Valhalla has had its own fair share of bugs and glitches upon release. One of the popular glitches at the moment is the AC Valhalla Opal Glitch.

AC Valhalla Opal Glitch

Opal is a scarce currency in AC Valhalla. There is a glitch that players are encountering wherein Opal from certain regions is missing such as Ledecestrescire and Grantebridgescire. There are opals missing from the map itself and in certain regions, the Opal isn’t accessible. Ubisoft has been made aware of this glitch and they will be tackling this issue in their next patch.

AC Valhalla Opal Guide

Opal is an important form of currency in the game. Opal cannot be bought or sold for quite some time in the game. After progressing further into the story, players will come across a character called Reda. This character will bring value to the Opal collected by the players. Players can use the collected Opal to buy decorations, tattoos, special weapons, and special armor from Reda. Reda will also provide small quests in exchange for Opal. Reda is a member of the Thousand-Eyes Network and after meeting him, all agents of Thousand-Eyes Network, spread out in various regions of the map will provide goods in exchange for Opal to the player.

AC Valhalla Stavanger Wealth

Players of AC Valhalla will often find themselves looking for loot and wealth to upgrade their accessories. Ingots are a great way to amass some wealth and they have spread around in several locations on the map. The Stavanger ingot or Stavanger Wealth can be found inside a house in Stavanger. This house has a barred door and the players have to find an out of the box way to access the contents of the house. Follow this Stavanger Wealth walkthrough to enter the house and retrieve the contents of the chest inside:

Firstly, there is no way to enter the house from the ground so the players should put their climbing shoes on.

From the top of the house, players will find a structure that extends to the roof.

This structure has weak and breakable side panels

Players can use arrows or melee attacks in AC Valhalla to destroy weak structures

After breaking the structure, the player should have enough area to slide down inside and loot the chest

Looting the chest will provide the players with Stavanger Wealth, which is a carbon ingot, very helpful in upgrading gear.

Players shouldn’t leave just yet as the house still contains some valuable items

Players should look through the house for silver lying around

There should also be a table inside the house which has Hoard Orders lying on top of it

Players can just break the wood barring the door from opening to leave the house after collecting everything.

