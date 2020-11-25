AC Odyssey Where To Find Chrysis? Learn More About Location Of This Cultist Here

Quick links:
AC Odyssey is one of the most famous installments of the Assassins Creed Franchise by Ubisoft. The game is an action-RPG with the foundation of old Greek folklore. The game is tremendous in size and content. Ubisoft has made a Greek world set in those occasions, which players can enter and get completely immersed in it. The game has a truckload of journeys to finish, riddles to open, and fortunes to discover. Players are wondering where to find Chrysis in AC Odyssey.
Chrysis is one of the Cult worshippers in-game. The players will meet this character when they are completing one of the quests from the main questline, Ashes to Ashes. These quests occur in the region of Argolis and the player will first meet her in the temple of Argolis where they will have to battle a set of warriors to reach her. Here’s the confusing part, as the player meets Chrysis, they can see her holding an infant in her arm, in this situation the player is with two choices, either they can kill Chrysis then and there, but the infant would die, or they can choose to save the infant, but Chrysis will flee from the area.
Fortunately for the players, it isn’t that hard to fins Chrysis again. Once they have finished this quest, the region of Argolis will have another quest waiting for them. Players have to look for the Death Come for Us All quest in Argos City. This quest will take them to a woman, who will lead the players to a forest to examine a corpse. While examining the corpse, the player will be ambushed by a group of enemies. This group of enemies will also consist of Chrysis and the players can end her life during this conflict situation.
Here are the minimum and recommended set of System Requirements for AC Odyssey:
