AC Odyssey Where To Find Chrysis? Learn More About Location Of This Cultist Here

AC Odyssey is one of the most famous installments of the Assassins Creed Franchise by Ubisoft. The game is an action-RPG with the foundation of old Greek folklore. The game is tremendous in size and content. Ubisoft has made a Greek world set in those occasions, which players can enter and get completely immersed in it. The game has a truckload of journeys to finish, riddles to open, and fortunes to discover. Players are wondering where to find Chrysis in AC Odyssey.

Where to find Chrysis in AC Odyssey?

Chrysis is one of the Cult worshippers in-game. The players will meet this character when they are completing one of the quests from the main questline, Ashes to Ashes. These quests occur in the region of Argolis and the player will first meet her in the temple of Argolis where they will have to battle a set of warriors to reach her. Here’s the confusing part, as the player meets Chrysis, they can see her holding an infant in her arm, in this situation the player is with two choices, either they can kill Chrysis then and there, but the infant would die, or they can choose to save the infant, but Chrysis will flee from the area.

Fortunately for the players, it isn’t that hard to fins Chrysis again. Once they have finished this quest, the region of Argolis will have another quest waiting for them. Players have to look for the Death Come for Us All quest in Argos City. This quest will take them to a woman, who will lead the players to a forest to examine a corpse. While examining the corpse, the player will be ambushed by a group of enemies. This group of enemies will also consist of Chrysis and the players can end her life during this conflict situation.

AC Odyssey System Requirements

Here are the minimum and recommended set of System Requirements for AC Odyssey:

Minimum

CPU: AMD FX 6300 @ 3.8 GHz, Ryzen 3 – 1200, Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon R9 285 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 46GB available hard drive space

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Recommended

CPU: AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz, Ryzen 5 - 1400, Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz

CPU SPEED: Info

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon R9 290 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB VRAM or more with Shader Model 5.0) or better

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 46 GB available hard drive space

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

