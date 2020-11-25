AC Valhalla Guide: Get To Know Where Is The Alrekstad Cellar In AC Valhalla Here

AC Valhalla has been in the stores for quite some time now and has soared to popularity. The action-RPG game involves Norse Folklore as the background for the game and the players get to play as the ferocious Vikings in the game. The game also has a huge amount of quests that players can spend their time in. There is a massive number of mysteries that players can unlock in the game and there is also a vast collection of treasures that the players can venture out and find. Players are wondering where is the Alrekstad Cellar in AC Valhalla.

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Get Excalibur, The Legendary Sword

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn About The AC Valhalla Nightshade Location

Where is the Alrekstad Cellar in AC Valhalla?

There are books of knowledge spread out across the map of AC Valhalla. These Books of Knowledge help the player learn new skills and upgrade those skills in the game. One of the most useful skills is the Mark of Death and this skill is found in Alrekstad which is one of the regions in Norway. The players have to start looking for the book in a small red house with a pigsty attached to it.

Inside the house, the players will find a note which will state that the pigs got loose in the house and the cellar key is now lost. This is a clue for the player to look for the key to the cellar in pig faeces. The players need to head outside towards the pigsty and look for the key in the pig faeces lying there.

AC Valhalla Alrekstad location of the Cellar

After the key has been found the next objective is to look for the cellar itself. This can be tricky for some players as the cellar opening is not out in the open, the player has to jump through a few hoops to unveils the AC Valhalla Alrekstad Cellar location. There is a fishing net hung up near the house, the players need to shoot the weak point of this fishing net to drop it and reveal the opening for the Alrekstad Cellar.

Players should enter this opening and slide down till they are faced with a locked door. This locked door can be opened by the key they found while scavenging through the pig feces. After unlocking the door they will find the book of knowledge inside, lying on a pedestal. Reading this book will unlock the Mark of Death ability for the player or upgrade it if they have already found a similar book of knowledge in the game.

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Complete AC Valhalla A Cat's Footfall Quest

Also read: AC Valhalla Guide: Find The Bullhead Location In AC Valhalla With This Guide