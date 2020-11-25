AC Valhalla Guide: Learn How To Customise Raven In AC Valhalla

AC Valhalla is the latest instalment to Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise and also their first next-gen game for the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. The game is an action RPG that had Norse mythology working as the background for the game. The game completely immerses the players and gives them the feel of being a Viking. The game also has a raven that guides the players to new locations and mysteries. Players are asking how to customise raven in AC Valhalla.

How to customise Raven in AC Valhalla?

The Raven is a very important character in the game. Players use the ability of the Raven very often in the game, it slows them to search for items faraway and also scout enemy areas before getting into the battle. There is a new feature that the game has introduced, where the player can customize the appearance of the Raven ingame. Here’s how to customize Raven in AC Valhalla.

There are two ways to this, first way for the players is to purchase a Stable and an Aviary.

This purchase will cost the player 400 supplies and 30 raw material

If they don’t have the resources to make the purchase, they can use the second way and just head to an already existing stable on the map.

Once they reach the stable, they need to talk to the stable master

Ask the stable keeper to ‘see shop’ and then head to the Aviary tab

Here the players can browse various skins for their Raven

These skins cost up to 650 silver

Once the player has decided on the skin they can purchase it and it will change the appearance of their raven.

They can always revert back to the original raven by following the same steps

AC Valhalla Opal Glitch

Opal is a scarce currency in AC Valhalla. There is a glitch that players are encountering wherein Opal from certain regions is missing such as Ledecestrescire and Grantebridgescire. There are opals missing from the map itself and in certain regions, the Opal isn’t accessible. Ubisoft has been made aware of this glitch and they will be tackling this issue in their next patch.

AC Valhalla Opal Guide

Opal is an important form of currency in the game. Opal cannot be bought or sold for quite some time in the game. After progressing further into the story, players will come across a character called Reda. This character will bring value to the Opal collected by the players. Players can use the collected Opal to buy decorations, tattoos, special weapons, and special armour from Reda. Reda will also provide small quests in exchange for Opal.

Reda is a member of the Thousand-Eyes Network and after meeting him, all agents of Thousand-Eyes Network, spread out in various regions of the map will provide goods in exchange for Opal to the player.

