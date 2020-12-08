AC Odyssey Hades: Learn About Role Of Hades In AC Odyssey Fate Of Atlantis DLC Part 2

AC Odyssey is an action-RPG with the foundation of Greek Folklore. Players will come across many situations that are deeply connected to Greek Mythology. Players will also interact and face some of the most legendary characters from Greek Mythology. One of the popular gods from Greek Mythology is Hades and players have asked about AC Odyssey Hades.

AC Odyssey Hades

Assassins Creed Odyssey update, The Fate of Atlantis is a three-part series. The second part of this series has been titled The Torment of Hades. In this DLC players will have to face off against the God of the Underworld and also another iconic character, Cerberus.

At the start of The Torment of Hades chapter, players will be directly thrown into a boss fight against Cerberus. Cerberus is a triple-headed, gigantic, evil hound dog. Defeating this boss will turn out to be a difficult task for certain players.

The second boss of the game is AC Odyssey Hades. He will be one of the toughest foes players have faced in the game. Their battle is against the God of the Underworld and it's one of those battles that will have the players on the edge of their seats.

It is advisable for the players to put on their best armor and get out their strongest weapons for this battle. Players will have to have a max health and warrior damage loadout. They should wait and observe the moves of both the characters first and then devise a strategy to counter those moves and defeat the enemies. They will also need the help of their special abilities and will have to keep a check on their adrenaline bar.

For completing these two bosses’ players will be rewarded with Hades’ Axe and Helmet.

Where to find Demigod Helmet in AC Odyssey?

One of the most valuable helmets in the game is the Demigod Helmet. The Demigod Hemet increase 15% Warrior damage and adds 5% damage to everything else. It is an incredible task to unlock the Demigod Helmet too as this is worn by the sibling of the protagonist in the game. AC Odyssey Demigod Helmet can only be unlocked by first defeating all the cultists and their leader in the game. While battling the leader, the players will get a choice to either kill them or ask them to leave, either way, they will receive the AC Odyssey Demigod Helmet after defeating the Cultist Leader.

