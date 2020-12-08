AC Valhalla How To Beat Fenrir Guide; Learn How To Take This Foe On Here

AC Valhalla has been in stores for some time now and it has become quite famous. Players are rushing to this game like honeybees towards nectar. The Norse Folklore, Action-RPG blend is adored by all and players go through huge chunks of time in this game. The mission itself is a monstrous excursion and players will wind up going through over 50 Hours simply attempting to finish the primary mission of the game. Yet, between this, players are pondering about AC Valhalla How to beat Fenrir.

AC Valhalla: How to beat Fenrir?

When players have finished the Jotunheim Saga, players will need to come back and talk to Tyr. After this conversation, they will be pushed into a battle against the legendary Fenrir. This is a very difficult foe to defeat and players will have to bring their A-Game to defeat this foe. Here’s how players can defeat AC Valhalla Fenrir:

When the players are put in the arena to fight against AC Valhalla Fenrir, they should wait and observe before they go charging into the fight

After exploring the area, players will realize that there are a number of healing mushrooms and arrows spread out in the area.

These arrows will be the best way to take on Fenrir in AC Valhalla, as getting up close to fight against this enemy can turn out to be particularly difficult.

When the players will aim with their arrows at Fenrir, they will see the knee caps light up with a green light, these are the weak points of Fenrir and players need to aim at them to knock him down

Every time the player depletes 1/3 of Fenrir’s health, they will get the option to bind him, Binding him 3 times will defeat him.

Defeating AC Valhalla Fenrir will mark the completion of the quest Binding Fate.

AC Valhalla Codex Pages Location

AC Valhalla Codex Pages contain history about the Assassin Ancestors of Eivor. Hytham tasks Eivor to find these pages scattered over England. These pages are hidden within various bureaus in England. In total there are 6 AC Valhalla Codex Pages. Here’s how to find AC Valhalla Codex Pages Location:

Venta Belgarum Bureau: In the center of Wincestre

Eboracum Bureau: At the outskirts of Jorvik

Temples of Ceres Bureau: West from the Forest of Denu

Camulodunum Bureau: Southwest from Ealdorman’s House

Ratae Bureau: East of Ledecestre town

Lodinium Bureau: At the outskirts of Lunden

