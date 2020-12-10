AC Odyssey Hephaistos Workshop: Know The Location And Services Of This Shop

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is one of the top action role-playing video games developed by Ubisoft Quebec and later on published by Ubisoft. It is the 11th major instalment, and twenty-first overall, in the Assassin's Creed series. It is also the successor to 2017's Assassin's Creed Origins. Continue reading to find out the location and uses of Hephaistos workshop.

AC Odyssey Hephaistos Workshop

In Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the Hephaistos's Workshop is a special vendor location that can be found within the Myson Cave in the Mallis region. Players can easily reach it from the Ruins of Artemis fast travel point location which is also present in the same region. Other than this, Hephaistos offers various services to its players which are mentioned below:

ENGRAVE allows you to enhance your weapons.

Hephaistos does not offer any additional benefits to the engraving services offered by regular blacksmiths.

Learn allows you to view all existing engravings in the game and purchase them with Drachmae.

Upgrade allows you to enhance your weapons with engravings of Tiers 6 and 7.

AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten-Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta

