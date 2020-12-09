DBD Patch Notes Bring Flashlight Updates; Ebony And Ivory Memento Moris Nerfed

Behaviour Interactive has released a new patch update for its survival horror game Dead by Daylight. The new DBD update brings several changes to the game which includes a bunch of features, DBD hotfixes and more. Here's a look at everything coming with the latest DBD update.

DBD patch notes

Here's a list of the official patch notes released by developers:

Patch Notes Addendum:

Technical Flashlight Rework and optimization

Flashlight VFX and animations updated

Audio feedback added when using the Flashlight against Killers.

Features

Increased default Flashlight accuracy back to normal

Appraisal will only enable Survivors to rummage through the same chest once

Ebony and Ivory Memento Moris nerf - Ebony and Ivory Memento Moris will need the targeted survivor to have reached the second hook phase

Victor can now search for the lockers. if a Survivor is discovered inside, the player will be sent back to control Charlotte and Victor will block the Survivor in the locker for about 10 seconds.

Content

Hoarder: The distance at which Survivor locations are revealed have been increased from 24/36/48 meters to 32/48/64 meters

Hoarder: The stipulation which decreases the rarity of items found in chests has been removed

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that allowed Victor to pounce on Survivors inside lockers

Fixed an issue that could cause Unbreakable to grant too much recovery when spam clicking

Fixed an issue that caused the Flashlight beam to stay narrow after successfully blinding the Killer.

Fixed an issue that prevented Hoarder from spawning extra chests

Fixed an issue where Victor was misaligned during the Twins mori

Fixed a terminology issue in Hoarder's perk description

Fixed an issue that caused cross-platform friends to no longer appear in the friends list after linking accounts

Fixed an issue that caused the text in the redeem code box to be deletable

Fixed an issue where Victor was misaligned in the lobby for The Twins

Fixed an issue that caused the rain to be heard while the Temple of Purgation's basement.

Fixed an issue that caused Victor to get stuck in the ground when released at certain locations.

Fixed an issue that caused Victor to appear to fall through the ground from survivor's perspectives when released.

Fixed an issue that may prevent releasing Victor after being stunned during the release interaction.

Fixed an issue that may cause the screen to remain black after manually changing from Victor to Charlotte.

Fixed an issue that caused the blinding effect to carry over when switching from Victor to Charlotte.

Fixed an issue that caused the animation to continue when cancelling the Twins mori.

Fixed an issue that caused Victor to remain on a survivor killed by the end game collapse.

Fixed an issue that caused Victor to see blocked generator auras red instead of white.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Twins power to become unusable under poor network conditions.

Fixed an issue that allowed survivors to crawl out of the exit gate after being hit while having Victor on their back.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors' hands to jitter when holding a lit flashlight.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to bounce when destroying Victor when standing on obstacles.

Fixed an issue that caused the Lightborn perk icon not to appear for survivors when attempting to blind the killer with firecrackers.

Fixed an issue that caused the Lightborn perk icon not to appear for survivors when blinding a killer that was already being blinded by another survivor.

Fixed an issue that caused the Oni not to absorb blood orbs during his successful hit animation.

Fixed an issue that caused the survivors to continue searching the chest after the progress bar is full when using the Appraisal perk.

Fixed an issue that caused searching an open chest with the Appraisal perk to grant the Unlocked Chest score.

Fixed an issue that caused the FOV of the Legion not to increase while running during Feral Frenzy.

Stadia only:

Fixed an issue that caused an extra 'block' option to appear after selecting an offline friend profile in the friends' list

Image credits: Dead by Daylight