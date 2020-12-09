DBD Patch Notes Bring Flashlight Updates; Ebony And Ivory Memento Moris Nerfed

Behaviour Interactive has released a new patch update for its survival horror game Dead by Daylight. The new DBD update brings several changes to the game which includes a bunch of features, DBD hotfixes and more. Here's a look at everything coming with the latest DBD update.
DBD patch notes
Here's a list of the official patch notes released by developers:
Patch Notes Addendum:
- Technical Flashlight Rework and optimization
- Flashlight VFX and animations updated
- Audio feedback added when using the Flashlight against Killers.
Features
- Increased default Flashlight accuracy back to normal
- Appraisal will only enable Survivors to rummage through the same chest once
- Ebony and Ivory Memento Moris nerf - Ebony and Ivory Memento Moris will need the targeted survivor to have reached the second hook phase
- Victor can now search for the lockers. if a Survivor is discovered inside, the player will be sent back to control Charlotte and Victor will block the Survivor in the locker for about 10 seconds.
Content
- Hoarder: The distance at which Survivor locations are revealed have been increased from 24/36/48 meters to 32/48/64 meters
- Hoarder: The stipulation which decreases the rarity of items found in chests has been removed
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that allowed Victor to pounce on Survivors inside lockers
- Fixed an issue that could cause Unbreakable to grant too much recovery when spam clicking
- Fixed an issue that caused the Flashlight beam to stay narrow after successfully blinding the Killer.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Hoarder from spawning extra chests
- Fixed an issue where Victor was misaligned during the Twins mori
- Fixed a terminology issue in Hoarder's perk description
- Fixed an issue that caused cross-platform friends to no longer appear in the friends list after linking accounts
- Fixed an issue that caused the text in the redeem code box to be deletable
- Fixed an issue where Victor was misaligned in the lobby for The Twins
- Fixed an issue that caused the rain to be heard while the Temple of Purgation's basement.
- Fixed an issue that caused Victor to get stuck in the ground when released at certain locations.
- Fixed an issue that caused Victor to appear to fall through the ground from survivor's perspectives when released.
- Fixed an issue that may prevent releasing Victor after being stunned during the release interaction.
- Fixed an issue that may cause the screen to remain black after manually changing from Victor to Charlotte.
- Fixed an issue that caused the blinding effect to carry over when switching from Victor to Charlotte.
- Fixed an issue that caused the animation to continue when cancelling the Twins mori.
- Fixed an issue that caused Victor to remain on a survivor killed by the end game collapse.
- Fixed an issue that caused Victor to see blocked generator auras red instead of white.
- Fixed an issue that may cause the Twins power to become unusable under poor network conditions.
- Fixed an issue that allowed survivors to crawl out of the exit gate after being hit while having Victor on their back.
- Fixed an issue that caused survivors' hands to jitter when holding a lit flashlight.
- Fixed an issue that caused survivors to bounce when destroying Victor when standing on obstacles.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Lightborn perk icon not to appear for survivors when attempting to blind the killer with firecrackers.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Lightborn perk icon not to appear for survivors when blinding a killer that was already being blinded by another survivor.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Oni not to absorb blood orbs during his successful hit animation.
- Fixed an issue that caused the survivors to continue searching the chest after the progress bar is full when using the Appraisal perk.
- Fixed an issue that caused searching an open chest with the Appraisal perk to grant the Unlocked Chest score.
- Fixed an issue that caused the FOV of the Legion not to increase while running during Feral Frenzy.
- Stadia only:
- Fixed an issue that caused an extra 'block' option to appear after selecting an offline friend profile in the friends' list
Image credits: Dead by Daylight