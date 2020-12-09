Pokemon Go Mamoswine Best Moveset: Know About All The Moves Of This Ice And Ground Type

Mamoswine is one of the strongest and also an Ice and Ground-type Pokémon. It is weak against other different types like Fighting, Fire, Grass, Steel, and Water-type moves. Resistance wise, it is strong against Electric and Poison-types. Even though this Pokemon has a wide variety of weaknesses, Mamoswine still remains a very important partner for any players out there. Continue reading this article to find out about the best and all the moves of Mamoswine.

Pokemon Go Mamoswine Best Moveset

It has a maximum CP of 3,328, an attack of 207, a defence of 127, and stamina of 203. You can increase these stats by giving it XL candy to make the maximum CP hit 3,763, an attack of 220, a defence of 135, and stamina of 215.

Mamoswine is an Ice/Ground type Pokémon, which makes it weak against Fire, Fighting, Grass, Water and Steel moves. The 5 strongest Pokémon you can use to beat Mamoswine are:

Reshiram,

Metagross,

Lucario,

Darmanitan (Galarian Zen),

Chandelure.

There are two types of moves that a Pokemon has, fast and charge moves. The best moveset for Mamoswine are mentioned below:

Fast moves Mud-Slap (Ground-type) – 11 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (3.6 damage per turn) Powder Snow (Ice-type) – 5 damage and 4 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn)

Charge moves Ancient Power (Rock-type) – 45 damage and 45 energy (10% chance to increase user’s attack and defence by two ranks) Avalanche (Ice-type) – 90 damage and 45 energy Bulldoze (Ground-type) – 80 damage and 60 energy Stone Edge (Rock-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy



Pokemon Go Update

The Date and time for the latest update in Pokemon Go are as follows: Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 10:00 p.m. local time

Features: Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie, Bunnelby, Fletchling, Litleo, and Noibat will be appearing more frequently in the wild! In addition, Klefki will be appearing in the wild only in France. These Pokémon will be appearing in the wild after the event ends. The following Pokémon will be hatching from Eggs! They’ll continue to hatch from Eggs after the event concludes. Bunnelby, Fletchling, and Litleo will be hatching from 2 km Eggs. Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie will be hatching from 5 km Eggs. Espurr and Noibat will be hatching from 10 km Eggs. Litleo and Espurr will be appearing in one-star raids. Enjoy event-exclusive Field Research and Timed Research tasks that lead to encounters with Pokémon such as Bunnelby and Fletchling as well as reward Venusaur Mega Energy, Charizard Mega Energy, and Blastoise Mega Energy.



