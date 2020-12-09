Last Updated:

AC Valhalla Surtr Sword Details: Find Out About Dual-wielding Weapons Here

The Surtr Sword in AC Valhalla is most definitely one of the most powerful weapons in all of the nine realms and is also a dual-wielding sword. Read on.

One of the weapons in Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the Surtr Sword which players can wield in either of the hands and this will further give the ability for attacking enemies in a more effective manner. In order to be able to wield a two-handed weapon in each hand, the players will require the skill known as "Heavy Dual Wield". Continue reading this article to find out all about this sword.

AC Valhalla Surtr Sword

The players can easily assign any type of melee weapon to your main and secondary hands in the Inventory menu. To perform an attack with your secondary weapon just hit the LB button. One thing you will have to keep a note of is that although using double-wielding weapons will allow you to perform special attacks, but this will need you to keep holding the LB button and this depletes a lot of stamina.

The attack style for different players can vary according to what they choose, so trying out various combinations can be the best bet for dual-wielding. If you have shields equipped in your main hand then this will be used as the main source of damage and you will not be able to use them for defence purpose. For wielding a two-handed weapon in each hand, you will need to have the skill known as 'Heavy Dual Wield'. The Surtr Sword is one of those and its skill can be upgraded in the skill tree - Bear.

  • Two-Handed Yes
  • Weapon Type  Sword
  • Skill Tree Bear

AC Valhalla Guide

  • Battle for the Northern Way - Rygjafylke
    • Honor Bound
    • Family Matters
    • A Seer's Solace
    • The Prodigal Prince
    • Rude Awakening
    • A Cruel Destiny
    • Birthrights
    • The Seas of Fate
  • Battle for the Northern Way - Ravensthorpe
    • The Swan-Road Home
    • Settling Down
    • The Alliance Map
  • The Kingmaker's Saga - Ledecestrescire
    • The Sons of Ragnar
    • Bartering
    • Rumors of Ledecestre
    • The Walls of Templebrough
    • Tilting the Balance
    • Heavy Is The Head
    • Hunted
    • Report on Ledecestrescire
  • The Song of Soma - Grantebridgescire
    • The Great Scattered Army
    • Orphans of the Fens
    • Glory Regained
    • Razing Earnningstone
    • Unholy Father
    • Storming Ravensburg
    • The Stench of Treachery
    • An Island of Eels
    • Reporting on Grantebridgescire
  • Asgard Saga - Asgard
    • View Above All
    • Well-Traveled
    • Defensive Measures
    • Extended Family
    • Forging a Bond: Part 1
    • A Feline's Footfall
    • Taking Root
    • Forging a Bond: Part 2
    • The Big Finish
    • Binding Fate
  • Jotunheim Saga - Jotunheim
    • Mistress of the Iron Wood
    • The Lost Cauldron
    • A Gift from the Past
    • A Feast to Remember
    • The Price of Wisdom

