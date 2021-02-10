AC Odyssey Odor In The Court: Where To Find The Ainigmata Ostraka Tablet?

Assassin's Creed series is known to have a lot of puzzles and mysteries and the same is the case with AC Odyssey. One of the puzzles is known as "Odor in the court" and the hint given to the players goes like this - "The Seaman's Judicial Court in the Port of Piraeus is the place where disputes on the open waters are settled. There is something fishy going on amongst the mess of records, and that is where you will find me." Continue reading to find out the solution to this riddle.

Also read | Pokemon Go Camerupt Best Moveset: Check Out The Best Moves Of This Volcano Pokemon

AC Odyssey Odor in The Court

Also read | Who Is SypherPK's Wife? Does She Have Her Own Twitch Channel?

As mentioned above, this riddle for the Odor in the Court Ainigmata Ostraka will ask the players to find the Seaman's Judicial Court at the location of the Port of Pireaus. This will not be marked on the map, so it will be required to find an area that has a lot of records.

In order to start finding it, the players will have to first look in the south of the dock. Going forward there will be a building which has many columns that have shelves of scrolls and paperwork. The Ainigmata Ostraka can be found in the region of Athens, at the Araibignes shipwreck at the northwestern coast of the Port of Piraeus. The Ainigmata Tablet can be obtained by diving down the wreck at this location.

Latest AC Odyssey Update

Episode 3 Bloodline - Legacy of the First Blade Added in-game support for Bloodline.

Lost Tales of Greece Added support for upcoming Lost Tales of Greece, coming in March and beyond.

Features and Improvements Added the New Game+ mode Players will be able to keep their current progression (Gear, Mounts, Spear upgrades, Ship upgrades, Abilities, Drachmae, Crafting Materials, etc.) when starting a New Game+. To access New Game+, you'll need to have completed the Family Quest Line. Added Frames to Photo Mode Added a set of 10 frames to decorate your photos. Accessibility Update Alter backgrounds behind dialogues On: This will enable a background for subtitles and dialogue. Off: This will disable the background for subtitles and dialogue. Subtitles: This will enable a background for subtitles only. Change subtitle size



Also read | Pokemon Go Octillery: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Also read | Edinburgh Castle Forza Horizon 4: Know About The Location And Price Of This Castle