AC Odyssey Odor In The Court: Where To Find The Ainigmata Ostraka Tablet?

Assassin's Creed series is known to have a lot of puzzles and mysteries and the same is the case with AC Odyssey. One of the puzzles is known as "Odor in the court" and the hint given to the players goes like this - "The Seaman's Judicial Court in the Port of Piraeus is the place where disputes on the open waters are settled. There is something fishy going on amongst the mess of records, and that is where you will find me." Continue reading to find out the solution to this riddle.
As mentioned above, this riddle for the Odor in the Court Ainigmata Ostraka will ask the players to find the Seaman's Judicial Court at the location of the Port of Pireaus. This will not be marked on the map, so it will be required to find an area that has a lot of records.
In order to start finding it, the players will have to first look in the south of the dock. Going forward there will be a building which has many columns that have shelves of scrolls and paperwork. The Ainigmata Ostraka can be found in the region of Athens, at the Araibignes shipwreck at the northwestern coast of the Port of Piraeus. The Ainigmata Tablet can be obtained by diving down the wreck at this location.
