AC Odyssey: How To Get The Best Ending In Assassin’s Creed Odyssey?

Assassin's Creed Odyssey continues to be one of the hottest action role-playing games despite being released over two years ago. Developed by Ubisoft Quebec, the open-world title builds on the gameplay mechanics of Assassin's Creed: Origins and features tons of mythical creatures, various side quests and more.

The video game offers an intriguing story campaign where a player's choices throughout the course of the gameplay have tangible consequences on the main plot. This allows players to experience various endings while adding more meaning to the lengthy campaign. Every story has an ending; however, you need to be cautious while making the decisions if you wish to trigger the best ending in the game. Today, we show you how to get the best AC Odyssey ending.

Also Read | NBA 2K21 Update Patch Notes Implement Fixes, And Quality Of Life Changes

How to get the best ending in AC Odyssey?

The first step to ensure that you get the best ending in AC Odyssey is to make sure that Nikolaos stays alive during Chapter 2, The Wolf of Sparta. In Chapter 6, Catching Up, when you meet Myrrine Deimos, you need to promise her that you will do everything you can to save Deimos from the cult. You will need to persuade Nikolaos to step in when Stentor shows up in Chapter 7. You need to make sure that you don't end up killing Stentor here.

Also Read | How To Catch Dab In Animal Crossing? Where To Find The Fish?

In the next chapter, you will meet Deimos. Here, you need to make sure that you do not fight him. Instead, you should convince Deimos that the Cult of Kosmos is using him in The Battle of Pylos. As the conversion continues, you simply need to keep convincing him that he is actually being manipulated and continue to refuse to fight. As part of the dialogue, you will need to mention that your mother tried to search for him and that he was not abandoned.

You need to make sure that you follow all the above steps ensuring that none of the above characters is killed. This is eventually lead to the best ending.

Also Read | How To Redeem Codes In Cold War To Access All The Bonus Content?

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is available PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and Microsoft Windows platforms.

Also Read | New Fortnite Map: Is Epic Games Bringing A Completely New Map Design For Season 5?

Image credits: Ubisoft