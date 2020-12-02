How To Redeem Codes In Cold War To Access All The Bonus Content?

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is one of the most thrilling video games in the Call of Duty franchise. Developed by Treyarch and Raven Software, the first-person shooter from Activision continues to gain widespread exposure in the gaming community with increasing play counts. Cold War marks the sixth instalment in the popular Black Ops series and it gives fans an opportunity to experiment with a variety of new and classic game modes.

The video game provides an immersive gunplay experience and also offers crossplay and cross-progression features. Players can also get bonus content added to the game through various promotions. You can easily redeem your Cold War codes within just a few seconds by following certain links. So, let's check out some of the most popular Cold War redeem codes and the steps to redeem them.

How to redeem codes in Cold War?

Walmart – Get a Weapon Charm

You can get a weapon charm when you buy a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War White Men's Tee (Style No. TSM05CWCZU) from Walmart. The Cold War redeem code will be available on the product receipt and it can be redeemed at this link. This offer is only available for gamers in the US.

Doritos – Get 2XP, Sticker, Calling Card, and Weapon Charm

You need to buy specially-marked Doritos bags which will reward players with 15-minute or 60-minute 2XP Tokens and digital content. You will receive a Calling Card and 2XP Token on the first redemption. On the second code redemption, you will receive a Sticker and 2XP Token. The third redemption will offer you a Weapon Charm and 2XP Token. For further code redemptions, you will get 2XP Tokens. The offer is available only in the US and it can be redeemed at this link.

Mtn Dew – Get 2XP, Weapon Charm, and Animated Emblem

You will get 15-minute or 60-minute 2XP Tokens and digital content when you buy specially-marked Mtn Dew products. On the first code redemption, you will receive an Animated Emblem and 2XP Token. On the second redemption, you will get a Weapon Charm and 2XP Token. Subsequent code redemptions will offer 2XP Tokens. The offer is available only in the US and it can be redeemed at this link.

PepsiCo – Get 2XP (This is exclusive to Walmart)

Earn 15-minute or 30-minute Mega XP Tokens when you buy specially-marked Game Fuel products or Mtn Dew at Walmart. Every code redemption will offer 2XP Tokens. You will find the code on the receipt. The offer is available only in the US and it can be redeemed here.

Monster Energy – Get Animated Emblem, Calling Card, 60 minutes of 2XP, and a Weapon Charm (Rock On)

Get 60-minute 2XP Tokens and digital content when you buy specially-marked Monster Energy products. You will receive a Calling Card and 2XP Token on your first code redemption. On the next redemption, you will receive an Animated Emblem and 2XP Token. When you redeem your third code, you will get a Weapon Charm and 2XP Token. On subsequent code redemptions, you will receive 2XP Tokens. The offer is available only in Japan and it can be redeemed here.

*Note: You can use the above redemption link for most of the other offers available with the game.

Image credits: Call of Duty