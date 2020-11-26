NBA 2K21 Update Patch Notes Implement Fixes, And Quality Of Life Changes

2K has rolled out a second patch update for its latest basketball simulation game NBA 2K21. The new NBA 2K21 update focuses on implementing some much-needed fixes and improving the performance on next-generation PS5 and Xbox Series X / Series S consoles. Here's a look at all the changes arriving with the NBA 2K21 next-gen update.
NBA 2K21 patch notes
General
- Continued improvements of the Lower Bowl feature across all NBA arenas
- Resolved a rare hang when using an uploaded face scan from the MyNBA2K app
- New sponsor patch has been added to the Boston Celtics uniforms
- New York Liberty logo has been updated to the latest design
- Toned down reflections on glasses and goggles on coaches and players
- Improved hair physics on female dancers
- Fixed an issue with the Atlanta Hawks mascot’s tail
- Likenesses have been updated for the following players/coaches: Jimmy Butler, D’Angelo Russell, Jayson Tatum, Trey Burke, Phil Jackson, Christian Wood, Mychal Mulder, Mfiondu Kabengele, a number of newly drafted players from the NBA Draft
Gameplay
- A new option has been added to allow you to change Shot Meter Colour
- Frequency of contact dunks and alley-oops has been slightly decreased
- Multiple improvements to motion, including to take charge animations, v-cuts, sprint launches, and dribbling
- Various improvements have been made to triple threat animations and post behaviours
- Improved AI layup selection when close to the basket
- The Green Machine badge will now properly show up in the HUD when activated
- Made some changes to prevent alley-oops from being thrown from behind the backboard
- Free throw accuracy has been slightly improved overall
The City
- Improvements to performance in the City, particularly during gameplay
- Improvements and additions to various buildings/objects/landscapes/lighting in the City
- Game recaps on affiliation courts now display a reminder that games played outside of your own affiliation’s courts accrue 50% less rep
- Fixed an issue where progress was not kept in The Rec when all users of the opposing team quit out
- Resolved an issue in Pro-Am that could cause players to show up as invisible
- Now only friends currently playing NBA 2K21 will be displayed on the phone
- There is now a button to invite players directly when viewing your friend's list on the phone
- A second set of affiliation uniforms has been added in the appropriate stores
- Enhancements have been made to the City Map
- Addressed various issues where the try-on feature was acting irregularly in some stores
- A new storefront has been added for the New Balance store in the City
- Addressed a rare hang that could occur when waiting in the Pro-Am lobby after coming from the Rec
- Corrected some alignment issues with the low rider bike
- Opponent strength bonus is now being displayed in the Recap after Pro-Am games
- Socks in Pro-Am will now properly respect the sock length set by the player
- Corrected a problem with the Garage Hoops Strikeout game when several players were involved
- Players will no longer be kicked out of the match if idle when teams are being set up for Garage Hoops games
- Fixed an issue where players could disappear after Garage Hoops and Gatorade Rental Court games
MyCAREER
- The difficulty bonus for both VC and MyPOINTS/badge progression is now being properly displayed in the postgame Recap screen for MyCAREER games
- Physical attributes will now be correctly boosted when moving up from 95-99 OVR
- Fixed a rare hang that could occur when attempting to load your MyCAREER save while a game update was pending
- Corrected some issues with interested colleges during the high school portion of The Long Shadow
- Improvements have been made to the postgame crowd at the end of NBA games in MyCAREER
- 2K Beats songs that have been user-disabled will no longer play when returning to the MyCAREER landing
MyNBA
- Addressed an issue with team control when entering G League games in MyNBA
- You will now be awarded VC for playing G League games in MyNBA
- Resolved a hang that occurred when releasing a two-way player to free agency that was currently assigned to the G League
- Addressed a hang that could occur when attempting to view specific notifications on the Main Menu
- You can now select teams from both the Team Details and Governor Details pages during MyNBA/MyWNBA creation
- Ensured that the Ring Ceremony and Banner Reveal segments will always appropriately play
- Fixed a hang that could occur in the Player Training menu when editing a player’s focus
- WNBA Playoff Mode will now correctly begin in the year 2021
- Multiple other stability improvements and changes to improve the overall experience
The W
- Corrected a rare issue that could make your MyPLAYER become invisible in The W
- Popularity will now properly increase when finishing a game of The W Online
- Addressed a problem with certain animations being incorrectly equipped by default and not previewing during the selection.
Image credits: NBA 2K