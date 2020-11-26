Last Updated:

NBA 2K21 Update Patch Notes Implement Fixes, And Quality Of Life Changes

A new NBA 2K21 update is available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles and it brings various improvements to the title. Get detailed patch notes.

NBA 2K21

2K has rolled out a second patch update for its latest basketball simulation game NBA 2K21. The new NBA 2K21 update focuses on implementing some much-needed fixes and improving the performance on next-generation PS5 and Xbox Series X / Series S consoles. Here's a look at all the changes arriving with the NBA 2K21 next-gen update.

NBA 2K21 patch notes

General

  • Continued improvements of the Lower Bowl feature across all NBA arenas
  • Resolved a rare hang when using an uploaded face scan from the MyNBA2K app
  • New sponsor patch has been added to the Boston Celtics uniforms
  • New York Liberty logo has been updated to the latest design
  • Toned down reflections on glasses and goggles on coaches and players
  • Improved hair physics on female dancers
  • Fixed an issue with the Atlanta Hawks mascot’s tail
  • Likenesses have been updated for the following players/coaches: Jimmy Butler, D’Angelo Russell, Jayson Tatum, Trey Burke, Phil Jackson, Christian Wood, Mychal Mulder, Mfiondu Kabengele, a number of newly drafted players from the NBA Draft

Gameplay

  • A new option has been added to allow you to change Shot Meter Colour
  • Frequency of contact dunks and alley-oops has been slightly decreased
  • Multiple improvements to motion, including to take charge animations, v-cuts, sprint launches, and dribbling
  • Various improvements have been made to triple threat animations and post behaviours
  • Improved AI layup selection when close to the basket
  • The Green Machine badge will now properly show up in the HUD when activated
  • Made some changes to prevent alley-oops from being thrown from behind the backboard
  • Free throw accuracy has been slightly improved overall

The City

  • Improvements to performance in the City, particularly during gameplay
  • Improvements and additions to various buildings/objects/landscapes/lighting in the City
  • Game recaps on affiliation courts now display a reminder that games played outside of your own affiliation’s courts accrue 50% less rep
  • Fixed an issue where progress was not kept in The Rec when all users of the opposing team quit out
  • Resolved an issue in Pro-Am that could cause players to show up as invisible
  • Now only friends currently playing NBA 2K21 will be displayed on the phone
  • There is now a button to invite players directly when viewing your friend's list on the phone
  • A second set of affiliation uniforms has been added in the appropriate stores
  • Enhancements have been made to the City Map
  • Addressed various issues where the try-on feature was acting irregularly in some stores
  • A new storefront has been added for the New Balance store in the City
  • Addressed a rare hang that could occur when waiting in the Pro-Am lobby after coming from the Rec
  • Corrected some alignment issues with the low rider bike
  • Opponent strength bonus is now being displayed in the Recap after Pro-Am games
  • Socks in Pro-Am will now properly respect the sock length set by the player
  • Corrected a problem with the Garage Hoops Strikeout game when several players were involved
  • Players will no longer be kicked out of the match if idle when teams are being set up for Garage Hoops games
  • Fixed an issue where players could disappear after Garage Hoops and Gatorade Rental Court games

MyCAREER

  • The difficulty bonus for both VC and MyPOINTS/badge progression is now being properly displayed in the postgame Recap screen for MyCAREER games
  • Physical attributes will now be correctly boosted when moving up from 95-99 OVR
  • Fixed a rare hang that could occur when attempting to load your MyCAREER save while a game update was pending
  • Corrected some issues with interested colleges during the high school portion of The Long Shadow
  • Improvements have been made to the postgame crowd at the end of NBA games in MyCAREER
  • 2K Beats songs that have been user-disabled will no longer play when returning to the MyCAREER landing

MyNBA

  • Addressed an issue with team control when entering G League games in MyNBA
  • You will now be awarded VC for playing G League games in MyNBA
  • Resolved a hang that occurred when releasing a two-way player to free agency that was currently assigned to the G League
  • Addressed a hang that could occur when attempting to view specific notifications on the Main Menu
  • You can now select teams from both the Team Details and Governor Details pages during MyNBA/MyWNBA creation
  • Ensured that the Ring Ceremony and Banner Reveal segments will always appropriately play
  • Fixed a hang that could occur in the Player Training menu when editing a player’s focus
  • WNBA Playoff Mode will now correctly begin in the year 2021
  • Multiple other stability improvements and changes to improve the overall experience

The W

  • Corrected a rare issue that could make your MyPLAYER become invisible in The W
  • Popularity will now properly increase when finishing a game of The W Online
  • Addressed a problem with certain animations being incorrectly equipped by default and not previewing during the selection.

