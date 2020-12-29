AC Odyssey: How To Kill Kalydonian Boar In Action RPG?

The action-RPG, AC Odyssey, by Ubisoft is one of the best games in the market which was released in the year 2019. The game represents a unique background of the Greek Folklore with various characters, beasts and creatures in the game. The players also get to visit iconic places from Ancient Greece which have crucial RPG elements fulfilling the need for thrill and adventure. However, currently, players are wondering about how to kill Boar in Assasin's Creed Odyssey. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to kill Boar in AC Odyssey?

AC Odyssey will offer you with various enemies that may overpower you at their best. the Kalydonian Boar in the action RPG is one of those powerful beasts in the game. The AC Odyseey Boar fight will be quite draining for you as it has an enormous amount of health and unimaginable strength. So, you will have to fight it in phases.

In the first phase, all you have to do is stay focused and dodge. Yes, that is the biggest problem with many players because they play aggressively and get knocked out soon. If you stick to dodging, it will help you to get a chance in which you can hit the Kalydonian Boar. However, once you have dealt enough damage to it, it will summon a charge of four helper boars. So, keep yourself upright for dodging most of the incoming attacks. Once you dodge the attacks, you will be able to give 2-3 counter attacks to the Kalydonian Boar.

In the next phase of the fight, you will have to be prepared for four small boars charging at you. The only way to counter this is to be ultra-aware of happenings, these small boars can to equal or similar damage as to the big one. So, follow the same strategy which you have been using against Kalydonian in the AC Odyssey Boar fight. As soon as you have taken down the four helper boars, you are all set for the main one. It is also advisable to use the “Flaming Attacks” ability as it is effective against the smaller ones.

Now, this phase will lead you to victory, however, you will need to follow the same procedure to do so. Once you have defeated the boar in AC Odyssey, go back to Daphnae to claim your prize: Artemis’s Bow – which gives +6% to your charging speed and a 20% boost to your Predator Shot power.

