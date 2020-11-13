AC Odyssey: How To Unlock The Gates Of Atlantis In Assassin's Creed Odyssey?

Assassin's Creed Odyssey has gained widespread popularity in the gaming community since bursting on the scene in 2018. The action role-playing game from Ubisoft is a successor to the Assassin's Creed Origins which came out in 2017 and the eleventh major instalment in the popular Assassin's Creed franchise. The title comes with several advancements and a wide of advancements compared to its predecessors. The open-world video game also features tons of main story quests and a bunch of side missions that players could complete throughout the campaign. The Gates of Atlantis is one of the main quests in Assassin's Creed Odyssey that is unlocked once players complete a number of other major quests along the gameplay. Let us take a look at how to unlock Atlantis in this AC Odyssey guide.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Thundersoother Artifact Set: How To Get The Item?

How to unlock Atlantis in AC Odyssey?

You will need to complete a bunch of quest lines before unlocking the AC Odyssey Atlantis. All of these quests will require you to battle against different mythical creatures and getting their Artifacts. Here are the four quests you will need to complete:

Myths and Minotaurs A God Among Men Romancing the Stone Garden The Last Riddle

Also Read | Destiny 2 Beyond Light: All Entropic Shards Locations In Aspect Of Control Quest

As you start out on the mission, you will need to defeat the Minos' Bull Minotaur as part of the ‘Myths and Minotaurs’ quest. Next, you must take on Cyclops with the ‘A God Among Men’ quest.

After completing the above quest, you need to begin your next adventure which will lead you to Medusa in the Petrified Valley as part of 'Romancing the Stone Garden' quest. For your next quest dubbed 'The Last Riddle', you aren't tasked with defeating the mythical creature. Instead, you will simply need to solve a few riddles. Once you get through the Mythical creatures and complete the quests, you need to head over to the Gates of Atlantis and insert all the artifacts that you have collected.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey is available across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.

Also Read | How To Get Mystique In Fortnite Season 4? New Tactical Mystique Skin Variant And Emote

Also Read | How To Use Your Ultimate Ability In Apex Legends Training Ground?

Image credits: Ubisoft