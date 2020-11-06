Genshin Impact Thundersoother Artifact Set: How To Get The Item?

Genshin Impact is clearly one of the most successful online RPGs right now. The online free-to-play title continues to soar in popularity and attract new followers for offering a unique gameplay experience. The video game features gacha-based mechanics and offers an intriguing storyline which takes place in the fantasy world of Teyvat. Once you dive into the game, you are able to experiment with a bunch of unique characters and unlock a lot more by constantly progressing through the main campaign. These characters can also equip a variety of different artifacts to level up their stats and activate unique artifact set bonuses. The Genshin Impact Thundersoother is one of the artifacts available in the game which enables empowering the electro resistance.

Genshin Impact Thundersoother

With the help of this artifact, a character can deal a great amount of damage to opponents who are affected by the Electro. It packs two set bonuses. Lisa, Fischl, Beidou, Keqing, and Razor are considered some of the best characters in the game to equip the Genshin Impact Thundersoother. However, the item is obviously more effective against opponents with Electro DMG.

List of Genshin Impact Thundersoother set

Thundersoother's Goblet

Thundersoother's Diadem

Thundersoother's Heart

Thudnersoother's Plume

Hour of Soothing Thunder

How to get the Genshin Impact Thundersoother set?

Players can find the Thundersoother set at the Midsummer Courtyard, which is an Abyssal Domain in Mondstadt. Alternatively, the artifact set can also be obtained from chests and completing quests.

Genshin Impact download

Genshin Impact download is now available across all major platforms including Windows PC, PlayStation 4, Android and iOS. Windows PC users can directly download the game by heading over to the official website of Genshin Impact at the link here. After landing on the download page, just click on the 'Windows' icon to begin your download.

For those on mobile platforms, the game is available through the Google Play or the Apple App Store. Genshin Impact is also available for free on PS4 via the PlayStation Store. The game will also be arriving on the next-gen PS5 console as a backwards-compatible title.

Image credits: Genshin Impact