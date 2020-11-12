Destiny 2 Beyond Light: All Entropic Shards Locations In Aspect Of Control Quest

The much-anticipated Destiny 2 Beyond Light expansion has finally arrived and it brings along a string of new missions, characters, weapons, exotics, and various quests. As you progress in the new expansion, you will come across a quest called the Aspect of Control. The quest requires players to complete a bunch of different tasks; however, the first thing that needs to be done is to hunt down several Entropic Shards around Europa. However, the quest does not provide any waypoints on the map or instruct players where they need to go. So, let us show you where to find all Entropic Shards in Destiny.

Where are the Entropic Shards in Destiny 2 Beyond Light expansion?

Entropic Shards are tiny black pyramids that are located around various locations across Europa. However, players are required to find just five Entropic Shards using the Salvation's Grip grenade launcher. Here are all the Entropic Shards locations:

Location 1: Cadmus Ridge

You will find your first Entropic Shard towards the northwest side of the location before you get into the Bray Exoscience.

Location 2: Asterion Abyss

For your next Entropic Shard, you need to head over towards the end of the Concealed Void Lost Sector in the game. Once you reach there, you will find it up on the ceiling.

Location 3: Asterion Abyss

You will find another Entropic Shard floating on top of the pillars in the middle of Asterion Abyss.

Location 4: RIIS Reborn Approach

The next Entropic Shard can be found right behind the crates at this location. You will need to take the elevator after going through the sealed passage.

Location 5: Kell's Rising

To get your last Entropic Shard, just look behind the stairs on the last platform of the boss room.

Once you find the Entropic Shards, you will need to use the Salvation’s Grip on all of them. After completing the task, you will move on to the next Aspect of Control task that requires you to make your way back to the Crux of Darkness in Riis-Reborn Approach.

Image credits: Bungie