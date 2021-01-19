AC Odyssey Isle Of Salamis: Find Out War Eagle Riddle Solution Here

Assassin Creed Odyssey defines the Isle of Salamis as it is in this bay that the great Athenian strategos Themistokles destroyed the Persian fleet and saved the Greek world from annihilation. Location wise The Isle of Salamis is a Greek island that is located in the Attika region. Here in this article, you will know about this location and the quests connected with it.

AC Odyssey Isle of Salamis

The Isle of Salamis Marble Quarry tablet location and War Eagle riddle solution can be found on the Isle of Salamis. Follow the steps below:

The first step is to go to the northern region of the island

Now enter into the Salamis Marble Quarry.

There will be level 16 guards here in the camp. Using stealth to avoid fighting them is also an option

The stone tablet can be found in the northwestern corner on a table in a tent.

The Riddle clue goes like this: Here on the Isle of Salamis, a great warrior's legacy is remembered. Take the road south and look for a ruined sanctuary. I can be found in its vicinity on a statue of an eagle.

Here on the Isle of Salamis, a great warrior's legacy is remembered. Take the road south and look for a ruined sanctuary. I can be found in its vicinity on a statue of an eagle. War Eagle riddle solution Go to the southernmost part of the island. There will be a Ruined Sanctuary of Ajax. No need to pay any attention here and just keep going in the south direction to find a statue of an eagle. You can get your reward by interacting with it - Increased Seconds Burning Duration.



AC Odyssey Guide

Chapter 1 Main Storyline Quests: Prologue, So It Begins, Debt Collector, An Eye for an Eye, Fancy Guests, Penelope's Shroud, The Big Break.

Chapter 2 Main Storyline Quests: Learning the Ropes, Equal Employment Opportunity Program, A Journey into War, The Athenian Treasure Trove, Crumble and Burn, One Man Army, The Athenian Leader, The Final Push, The Wolf of Sparta.

Chapter 3 Main Storyline Quests: Onwards to Phokis, The Wolf's Fate, Snake in the Grass, Consulting a Ghost, The Truth Will Out, The Serpent's Lair.

Chapter 4 Main Storyline Quests: Memories Awoken, Welcome to Athens, A Venomous Encounter, Escape from Athens, Ostracized, Perikles's Symposium, Drink Up, Oil and Love.

Chapter 5 Main Storyline Quests: To Find a Girl, To Help a Girl, Port of Lawlessness, Monger Down, First Do No Harm, The Doctor Will See You Now, The Priests of Asklepios, Enough is Enough, Written in Stone, A Heart for a Head, Speak no Evil, Ashes to Ashes, The Island of Misfortune, Abandoned by Gods, And the Streets Run Red, Athens' Last Hope.

Chapter 6 Main Storyline Quests: A Mother's Prayers, Death and Disorder, Quarry Quandary, The Paros Blockade, Unified Front.

Chapter 7 Main Storyline Quests: Home Sweet Home, Bully the Bullies, One Bad Spartan Spoils the Bunch, Delivering a Champion, The Contender, The Long Game, Pankration, To Kill or Not to Kill, White Lies and Blackmail, Gluten-Free, Judge, Jury, Executioner, The Conqueror Part 1 (The Last Fight of Aristaios, The Fall of Deianira, The End of Drakon, The Last Hunt of Nesaia), The Conqueror Part 2 (The Battle of Pylos, A Bloody Feast)

Chapter 8 Main Storyline Quests: Doing Time, An Actor's Life For Me, A-Musing Tale, Battle of Amphipolis

Chapter 9 Main Storyline Quests: Where it All Began, Dinner in Sparta

